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Yang Competed at the W75 Tevlin ChallengerYang Competed at the W75 Tevlin Challenger

Yang Competed at the W75 Tevlin Challenger

Vivian Yang played in the tournament in Toronto, Canada

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Vivian Yang of the Virginia women's tennis team is competing at World Tennis Tour pro-level events Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Yang will be competing at the W75 Tevlin Challenger in Toronto, Canada. She started the tournament in qualifying, defeating 6-seed Raphaelle Lacasse 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round before topping 10-seed Anna Frey 6-1, 7-6 (2) in the qualifying final to earn a spot in the main draw. She fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against No. 295 Ayana Akli in the first round of the main draw.

 

 