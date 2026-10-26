Yang Competed at the W75 Tevlin Challenger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Vivian Yang of the Virginia women's tennis team is competing at World Tennis Tour pro-level events Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Yang will be competing at the W75 Tevlin Challenger in Toronto, Canada. She started the tournament in qualifying, defeating 6-seed Raphaelle Lacasse 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round before topping 10-seed Anna Frey 6-1, 7-6 (2) in the qualifying final to earn a spot in the main draw. She fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against No. 295 Ayana Akli in the first round of the main draw.