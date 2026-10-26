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Cavaliers Playing in ATP Challengers/WTT Events This weekCavaliers Playing in ATP Challengers/WTT Events This week

Cavaliers Playing in ATP Challengers/WTT Events This week

Dylan Dietrich, Stiles Brockett, Luca Preda, Andres Santamarta Roig and Jangjun Kim are all competing in pro tournaments the week of Oct. 25-Nov. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will compete in various pro-level events Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Dylan Dietrich will play in the MarketBeat Open, an ATP Challenger 100-level tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D. 

Janjun Kim played in the EUGENE Seoul Open, an ATP Challenger 125-level tournament in Seoul, South Korea.

Stiles Brockett and Luca Preda began play at the Dragonbridge Open, a World Tennis Tour M25 tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. Andres Santamarta Roig begins play in the main draw of that same tournament.

Updates will be posted on our social media accounts.

RESULTS

Sioux Falls
R32 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. #218 Colton Smith 6-3, 7-5
R16 #254 Dylan Dietrich vs TBD

Las Vegas
Q1 Stiles Brockett def. (13) Tyler Bowers 1-6, 6-2, 10-8
QF Stiles Brockett vs (8) David Fix

Q1 (16) Luca Preda def. Samuel Pohl 6-0, 6-0
QF (16) Luca Preda def (1) Kevin Edengren 6-4, 6-1
R32 Luca Preda vs TBD

R32 Andres Santamarta Roig vs (1) #378 Max Wiskandt

Seoul
R 32 #249 Billy Harris def. Jangjun Kim 7-6 (2), 6-2