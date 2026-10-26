Cavaliers Playing in ATP Challengers/WTT Events This week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will compete in various pro-level events Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Dylan Dietrich will play in the MarketBeat Open, an ATP Challenger 100-level tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Janjun Kim played in the EUGENE Seoul Open, an ATP Challenger 125-level tournament in Seoul, South Korea.

Stiles Brockett and Luca Preda began play at the Dragonbridge Open, a World Tennis Tour M25 tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. Andres Santamarta Roig begins play in the main draw of that same tournament.

Updates will be posted on our social media accounts.