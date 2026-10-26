Mallory Named to Cousy Award Preseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Chance Mallory was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2027 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday (Oct. 26).

The annual Bob Cousy Award, named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard, celebrates its 24th year by highlighting the top point guard in NCAA Division I men’s college basketball.

Mallory enjoyed a standout rookie season in 2025-26, averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He garnered preseason All-ACC second-team honors on Oct. 13.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, October 30. In February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2027 Bob Cousy will be narrowed to 10, then to five in March. In late March, the five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where the winner will be selected. The selection committee for the Bob Cousy Award is composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2027 Cousy Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the four other members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Awards (Center).

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas (2026), Braden Smith, Purdue (2025), Tristen Newton, Connecticut (2024), Markquis Nowell, Kansas State (2023), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), and Jameer Nelson, Saint Joseph’s (2004).

For more information on the 2027 Bob Cousy Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophallu and #CousyAward on X and Instagram.

About the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating the game of basketball at every level—men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches, and contributors worldwide. The Hall of Fame Museum is home to nearly 500 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Welcoming close to 200,000 visitors each year, the museum invites fans to learn about the game, experience interactive exhibits, and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo "Court of Dreams." Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game's elite, the Hall of Fame also operates more than 100 high school and collegiate games annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum, and events, visit hoophall.com or follow @hoophallu.

2027 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Candidates

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Robert Wright III, BYU

Boogie Fland, Florida

Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston

Markus Burton, Indiana

Jackson Shelstad, Louisville

Donovan Dent, LSU

Nigel James Jr., Marquette

Acaden Lewis, Miami

Elliott Cadeau, Michigan

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

Quinn Ellis, St. John’s

Silas Demery Jr., UConn

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Chance Mallory, Virginia

Miles Sadler, West Virginia