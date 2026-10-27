Rogers to Join Dairy Market Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott In-Person Finale Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The final in-person show of Dairy Market Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Oct. 27) from Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave.), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers,” the weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday’s in-person finale will feature student-athlete guest John Rogers, who in his 25th collegiate game and fourth start, recorded career highs in both receptions (5) and receiving yards (65). The third-year tight end’s 27-yard catch in the first quarter marked also marked his career long and helped propel the Cavaliers’ eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter.

Fans are encouraged to attend, watch and interact with Tuesday's show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.

Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during both remaining shows, and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.

Beginning Monday (Nov. 2), all editions of Coach’s Corner will be video-recorded in a new studio setting. The change will take effect for the remainder of football season and continue throughout the 2026-27 men’s basketball season.

Fans can continue to tune into the Virginia Sports Radio Network at 7 p.m. the night of each show to hear the programs in their regularly scheduled time. Beginning Nov. 2, each episode will also be published on the Virginia Cavaliers’ Facebook page and the VirginiaSportsTV YouTube channel beginning at 7 p.m. on the day of each recording, giving fans another way to follow along with the latest from head coaches Tony Elliott and Ryan Odom.

Dairy Market will continue as the presenting sponsor of both shows, extending its partnership with Virginia Athletics throughout the football and basketball seasons. The Charlottesville destination will also welcome UVA student-athletes for special appearances in 2027, offering fans additional opportunities to connect with UVA athletic programs and student-athletes.

Radio affiliates across VSRN are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Dairy Market Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.