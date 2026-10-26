Yang, Lam Competing in WTT Tournaments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two members of the Virginia women's tennis team are competing at World Tennis Tour pro-level events Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Vivian Yang will be competing at the W75 Tevlin Challenger in Toronto, Canada. She started the tournament in qualifying, defeating 6-seed Raphaelle Lacasse 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round before topping 10-seed Anna Frey 6-1, 7-6 (2) in the qualifying final to earn a spot in the main draw. She fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against No. 295 Ayana Akli in the first round of the main draw.

Shannon Lam will be competing in the Philip L. Edwards Clay Court Championships, a W15 tournament in Sumter, S.C. She is the No. 1 seed in the main draw and will face Jantje Tilbuerger in her opener.