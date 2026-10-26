Sport
Yang, Lam Competing in WTT TournamentsYang, Lam Competing in WTT Tournaments

Yang, Lam Competing in WTT Tournaments

Vivian Yang and Shannon Lam will compete in World Tennis Tour events Oct. 25-Nov. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two members of the Virginia women's tennis team are competing at World Tennis Tour pro-level events Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Vivian Yang will be competing at the W75 Tevlin Challenger in Toronto, Canada. She started the tournament in qualifying, defeating 6-seed Raphaelle Lacasse 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round before topping 10-seed Anna Frey 6-1, 7-6 (2) in the qualifying final to earn a spot in the main draw. She fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against No. 295 Ayana Akli in the first round of the main draw.

Shannon Lam will be competing in the Philip L. Edwards Clay Court Championships, a W15 tournament in Sumter, S.C. She is the No. 1 seed in the main draw and will face Jantje Tilbuerger in her opener.

 