Lu Leads Cavaliers to Inaugural Keswick Cup Victory

KESWICK, Va. – Miranda Lu recorded her first career victory and tied a UVA program record with her final round of 65 on Monday (Oct.26). Four Cavaliers finished in the top five as Virginia combined for a score of 25-under 551 to claim their third team title of the season at Keswick Club’s Full Cry Course.

Lu opened her day shooting a 2-under 70 which featured four first-round birdies. She followed up with a bogey-free 7-under 65 to tie a Virginia record for low round. Lu ended her day with a 36-hole score of 9-under 135 with a combined 11 birdies including a pair down the stretch to claim her first individual title.

“I just really wanted to finish the [fall] season strong, and I think doing it at home was just the perfect opportunity,” Lu said. “I think mentality wise; I stayed very focused shot-by-shot and disciplined about my shots as well…I just love my team so much. They're always there for me, and I can always count on them having my back”

Soaking it all in 💦 😁 #GoHoos https://t.co/FLQDb0QCNG — Virginia Women's Golf (@UVAWomensGolf) October 26, 2026

Jaclyn LaHa earned runner-up honors shooting 8-under 136 (68-68) to log her fourth top-five finish of the fall season. She has not finished outside the top-15 in UVA’s five tournaments this season. Her pair of rounds in the sixties mark her eighth and ninth on the season.

Zoe Cusack placed third at 7-under 137 with a pair of rounds in the sixties (69-68). Cusack marked her fourth top-10 finish in the opening five tournaments of her collegiate career while her pair of rounds in the sixties marked the fourth and fifth of her season.

Mira Berglund tied for fourth at 2-under 142 while Elsie MacCleery and Kiera Bartholomew each tied for ninth at 2-over 146. Kennedy Swedick tied for 14th at 3-over 147 and Lily Reitter tied for 17th at 5-over 149.

The Cavaliers will begin the spring season when they host the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico Jan. 29-30.

Team Results

Pos. Team To Par 1 Virginia -25 2 Virginia Tech -1 3 Jax State +21 4 Richmond +29 T5 Cincinnati +33 T5 Longwood +33 7 Bucknell +37 8 William & Mary +43 9 Radford +52

Virginia Individuals