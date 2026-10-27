UVA Professor Enthused About New Role With Athletics

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four years ago, Carrie Heilman asked Anna Katherine Clay to serve on the University of Virginia’s Athletics Advisory Council. Clay readily agreed, and she’s glad she did.
“I loved it,” said Clay, an assistant professor of practice in UVA’s media studies department.
The AAC advises the University’s president and its director of athletics on issues related to the student-athlete academic experience and student-athlete well-being at UVA. Clay, who has extensive experience in journalism, thrives on collaboration, and being part of the committee gave her an opportunity to work with “people from across the University,” she said.
“You’re all in a room together trying to ensure both the academic and athletic experience are working in tandem for student-athletes. I loved being on the committee, and I would have continued that as long as Carrie was leading.”
That, sadly, wasn’t possible, and with mixed emotions Clay took on a more prominent position this fall. She’s succeeded her late friend and mentor as the University’s Faculty Athletics Representative.
Heilman, a professor in UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce, passed away on Feb. 25, 2026, after a yearlong battle with cancer. She served as Virginia’s FAR from January 2018 until her death.
“When I first started teaching here as an adjunct, someone said, ’You should meet Carrie Heilman,’ ” recalled Clay, who began teaching at UVA in August 2016.
They met inside Heilman’s office at McIntire, and “Carrie was so humble about herself, her own sporting accomplishments, her teaching accomplishments and her amazing kids,” Clay said. “We just talked for an hour and a half, and she was so kind to me.”
Clay, who has a bachelor’s degree in English from Davidson College and a master’s in journalism from Boston University, has written articles for ESPN, The New York Times, The Washington Post Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek and Sports Illustrated, among other publications.
“I am delighted that Anna Katherine has agreed to serve as the University’s Faculty Athletics Representative,” UVA President Scott Beardsley said. “Her deep, demonstrated commitment to students, including student-athletes, and their academic success will make her an outstanding leader for this role. As the collegiate athletics landscape grows increasingly complex, Anna Katherine will be a wonderful advocate for our student-athletes and a trusted partner as we navigate the changes ahead.”
Every school in the NCAA has a faculty athletics representative. Clay represents UVA’s faculty in matters involving the Atlantic Coast Conference and the NCAA, and she acts as a liaison between coaches, student-athletes and the athletics department and the rest of the University.
“Anna Katherine’s experience teaching in sports journalism and narrative storytelling, along with her commitment to advising undergraduates — including many of our student-athletes—gives her a valuable perspective on the student-athlete experience,” said Carla Williams, Virginia’s director of athletics.
“Through her service on the Athletics Advisory Council, she has also demonstrated a strong understanding of the policy considerations, academic priorities and well-being issues that shape intercollegiate athletics. She’ll bring insight, leadership and dedication to this important role.”