Virginia Announces 2027 Softball Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team will play a 51-game schedule that includes 27 home games it was announced by Palmer Family Softball Head Coach Joanna Hardin on Tuesday (Oct. 27) with the release of the 2027 schedule.



The Cavaliers will host a pair of tournaments with the Mizuno Classic and Party At Palmer Invitational in addition to a 12-game ACC slate and games against regional foes JMU, Georgetown and Liberty.



Admission to all home games is free for the 2027 season.



Virginia opens the season at Jacksonville University (Feb. 11-13) for a four-game tournament including matchups with JU and Charlotte. The Cavaliers then play on the road in the second weekend at the Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament hosted by Mississippi State (Feb. 19-21) with games against the Bulldogs, Sacramento State and Alcorn State.



The Hoos return home to host Hampton (Feb. 23) before hosting the Mizuno Classic (Feb. 26-28), Longwood (March 2) and the Party At Palmer Invitational (March 5-7). Teams participating in the Mizuno Classic include Penn State, Delaware and Princeton. Teams at the Party At Palmer Invitational will be Rutgers, Brown and Princeton.



Virginia will then head to face Kentucky (March 10) before jumping into ACC play. The Cavaliers will go on the road in ACC play to face Louisville (March 12-14), Boston College (April 2-4), Virginia Tech (April 16-18) and Georgia Tech (April 23-25).



The Cavaliers will host Clemson (March 19-21), Notre Dame (March 25-27), Syracuse (April 9-11) and Florida State (April 30-May 2) in conference action.



Virginia will also host non-conference games against Liberty (April 13), JMU (April 20) and Georgetown (May 5). The Hoos travel for non-conference matchups against JMU (March 30) and Liberty (May 4).



NOTING THE HOOS AND THE SCHEDULE

Virginia returns All-American Macee Eaton for 2027, along with All-Region honoree Bella Cabral and All-ACC pitcher Julia Cuozzo.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 40-win season and an appearance in the regional championship game at the NCAA Knoxville Regional. It was the team’s third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Virginia welcomes a transfer class ranked No. 13 nationally and has eight total newcomers with three transfers and five first year players joining the roster.

BY THE NUMBERS

51 Games: 27 Home Games | 19 Road Games | 5 Neutral Games



2026 NCAA TOURNAMENT TEAMS ON THE SCHEDULE (7)

Clemson (Regional), Florida State (Regional), Georgia Tech (Regional), Howard (Regional), Mississippi State (WCWS), Princeton (Regional), Virginia Tech (Regional)