Cavaliers Competing at Team USA SCM World Trials

Westmont, Ill. – USA Swimming will be hosting the 2026 Short Course World Championship Trials Oct. 29-31 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill.

Prelims are at 11 am ET each day with finals beginning at 7 pm ET.

Two current Cavaliers, Claire Curzan and Maximus Williamson, will compete. Additionally, five members of the pro training group (Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Isabelle Stadden, Phoebe Bacon) will be vying for spots on the Team USA roster for the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championship (25m), taking place Dec. 1-6 in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

The US roster will feature 40 swimmers - 20 men and 20 women. The top two finishers in each event, plus the third- and fourth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 Free, are expected to be named to the official roster.

This is the first time that USA Swimming has held a qualifying meet for the Short Course World Championships.

The meet will stream live on the USA Swimming YouTube Channel.

Live results are available through Omega timing.

EVENTS (with Virginia Swimmers)

Thursday, Oct. 29: W 50 Back, W 200 Breast, W 50 Free, M 50 Free, W 100 IM, M 100 IM

Friday, Oct. 30: W 100 Back, W 200 IM, M 100 Free, W 50 Fly, W 100 Breast

Saturday, Oct. 31: W 50 Breast, M 200 IM, W 400 IM, W 100 Fly, W 200 Back, W 100 Free