Anonymous Seven-Figure Gifts Advance Men’s Lacrosse Scholarship Endowment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced new anonymous seven-figure commitments that, combined with previous gifts and matching funds, will fully endow Cavalier men’s lacrosse’s 12.6 scholarships once all pledges are fulfilled.

The gifts close the remaining funding gap for the program’s current scholarship obligations. Endowment distributions will support all of the program’s existing scholarships, advancing UVA’s broader goal of establishing self-sustaining operations for all Olympic sports through endowed resources.

Scholarship Endowment Growth

Entering 2025, Virginia men’s lacrosse had secured $5.1 million in scholarship endowment support throughout the program’s history. In approximately 20 months, alumni, families and friends have made philanthropic commitments totaling to roughly $14 million, including matching funds. That sum is sufficient to meet the program’s remaining endowment needs based on current tuition and scholarship costs.

When the Presidential Athletics Task Force was established in January 2025, annual endowment distributions covered 26.1% of the program’s existing scholarship obligations. The subsequent commitments have increased the share of scholarships that can be supported through endowment, establishing a long-term funding source for the program’s current scholarship offerings.

Message from Kevin Miller – Executive Director of VAF and Deputy Athletics Director

“This milestone belongs to the Virginia men’s lacrosse community. An extraordinary group of supporters recognized an opportunity to secure the program’s future and responded with remarkable generosity. We are grateful for their trust and committed to honoring their intent as these gifts are fulfilled. Together, they are building a lasting source of scholarship support that will benefit student-athletes for generations.”

Message from Dr. Carla Williams – Director of Athletics

“This is an extraordinary demonstration of generosity from a community deeply committed to Virginia Men’s Lacrosse. We are grateful to the anonymous donors and to every alumnus, family member, and friend whose support helped make this milestone possible. Together, their investment further strengthens a storied, championship program and ensures scholarship support for generations to come.”

Message from Kevin Cassese – Head Coach Men’s Lacrosse

“Our student-athletes have the opportunity to represent Virginia because generations of people have invested in this program and believed in the positive impact it can have on a young person’s life. We are deeply thankful to the donors and to everyone who has stepped forward in support of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse. The collaboration between the Virginia Athletics Foundation and the Virginia Lacrosse Legacy Foundation was critical in closing the scholarship endowment fundraising gap, which will help future Cavaliers pursue a world-class education, compete for championships, and experience the relationships and growth that make Virginia men's lacrosse so special.”

Message from Anonymous Donors

It is an honor to help solidify and sustain the future of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse during this critical time for Olympic sports. This gift and the achievement of this funding milestone are the result of the Athletic Department, the VAF and the alumni-led Virginia Lacrosse Legacy Foundation working together to achieve the singular goal of making Virginia lacrosse the best program in the country – now and in the future.

Building on a Legacy of Generosity

The new gifts follow two anonymous seven-figure commitments announced in September 2025 that established the Virginia Men’s Lacrosse Alumni Bicentennial Scholarship Fund and the Men’s Lacrosse Family Legacy Scholarship Fund. One of those commitments was the largest in program history at the time. Another anonymous seven-figure commitment from a program alumnus followed in October 2025, establishing the 1986 Men’s Lacrosse Team Endowed Scholarship Fund.

Together, these four commitments represent the first seven-figure investments in scholarship endowments in Virginia men’s lacrosse history. Their impact extends beyond the individual gifts, helping inspire broader participation throughout the program’s community.

Since the launch of the Presidential Athletics Task Force, men’s lacrosse scholarship endowment commitments have surpassed those of the previous 78 years combined. The number of major gifts supporting the program’s endowments is 253% above its five-year average, while eight six-figure commitments exceed the number received during the preceding four years combined.

That engagement also extends to the Sabre Society, with 42 former men’s lacrosse student-athletes maintaining active membership pledges, reflecting the enduring connection between the program and those who have worn the Virginia jersey.

Lasting Opportunity and Stability

At their core, scholarships embody the promise of a University of Virginia education: access, opportunity and the chance for exceptional student-athletes to pursue excellence in the classroom and in competition.

Endowments do not eliminate uncertainty from college athletics. They do, however, provide something increasingly valuable within it: stability. By establishing lasting scholarship support, these commitments strengthen the program’s financial foundation and help sustain its ability to attract and develop outstanding student-athletes.

About Virginia Athletics Foundation

The Virginia Athletics Foundation supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs. The generosity behind this milestone advances Virginia Athletics’ goal of fully endowing Olympic sport scholarships and programs while preserving educational and competitive opportunities for future Cavaliers.

To learn more about supporting Virginia student-athletes through scholarship endowments, visit VirginiaAthleticsFoundation.com.