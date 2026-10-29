Dylan Dietrich Picks Up ATP Top 100 Win at Sioux Falls Challenger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Virginia fourth-year Dylan Dietrich is playing in the MarketBeat Open, an ATP Challenger 100-level tournament being held Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Dietrich picked up his first career win against an ATP top-100 player, defeating No. 94 Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3 in the second round. Brooksby was the tournament's top seed. Dietrich opened with a straight-set win against No. 218 Colton Smith.

Dietrich will face No. 210 JJ Wolf in the quarterfinals.

Sioux Falls

R32 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. #218 Colton Smith 6-3, 7-5

R16 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. (1) #99 Jenson Brooksby

QF #254 Dyland Dietrich vs #210 JJ Wolf