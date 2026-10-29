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Dylan Dietrich Picks Up ATP Top 100 Win at Sioux Falls ChallengerDylan Dietrich Picks Up ATP Top 100 Win at Sioux Falls Challenger
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Dylan Dietrich Picks Up ATP Top 100 Win at Sioux Falls Challenger

Dylan Dietrich took down the No. 1 Seed, World No. 94 Jenson Brooksby in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –  Virginia fourth-year Dylan Dietrich is playing in the MarketBeat Open, an ATP Challenger 100-level tournament being held Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Sioux Falls, S.D. 

Dietrich picked up his first career win against an ATP top-100 player, defeating No. 94 Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3 in the second round. Brooksby was the tournament's top seed. Dietrich opened with a straight-set win against No. 218 Colton Smith.

Dietrich will face No. 210 JJ Wolf in the quarterfinals.

Sioux Falls
R32 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. #218 Colton Smith 6-3, 7-5
R16 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. (1) #99 Jenson Brooksby
QF #254 Dyland Dietrich vs #210 JJ Wolf

RESULTS

Sioux Falls
R32 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. #218 Colton Smith 6-3, 7-5
R16 #254 Dylan Dietrich vs (1) #99 Jenson Brooksby

Las Vegas
Q1 (16) Luca Preda def. Samuel Pohl 6-0, 6-0
QF (16) Luca Preda def (1) Kevin Edengren 6-4, 6-1
R32 Luca Preda vs David Fix

R32 Andres Santamarta Roig def (1) #378 Max Wiskandt 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
R16 Andres Santamarta Roig vs TBD

Q1 Stiles Brockett def. (13) Tyler Bowers 1-6, 6-2, 10-8
QF (8) David Fix def. Stiles Brockett 6-4, 6-3

Seoul
R 32 #249 Billy Harris def. Jangjun Kim 7-6 (2), 6-2

R16 Kim/Chung def. Jangjun Kim/Park 5-7, 6-1, 10-8