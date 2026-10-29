Cavaliers Host No. 18 Pitt for Senior Night Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (7-6-2, 3-3-1 ACC) is set to take on No. 18 Pitt (9-4-2, 4-2-1 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 30) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Virginia will honor its graduating seniors with a ceremony prior to kickoff.

How to Follow:

Friday night’s match against Pitt will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

Virginia is set to face off with Pitt for the 19th time in a series that dates to 1982.

The Cavaliers have won four of the last five meetings with the Panthers including a pair of victories in the ACC Tournament.

A total of 13 of the 18 meetings between the teams have come in ACC play, Virginia is 7-4-2 in those games. UVA is 10-5-2 against Pitt under head coach George Gelnovatch.

Entering the final week of ACC play, Virginia sits eighth on the league table with 10 points. A win would secure a home game in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

Fourth-year captains Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos lead the team with 18 points each, both have set single-season career highs

AJ Smith leads the team with seven goals on the season, a career high

Lambe and Dos Santos have connected on five goals this season to lead the team (counting primary assists only)

The Cavaliers rank No. 23 in NCAA Division I with 2.20 assists per game, that mark ranks fifth in the ACC

Brendan Lambe ranks 12th in NCAA Division I and third the ACC with eight assists on the season

Virginia has scored 30 goals on the season coming from 11 different goal scorers

On the Horizon:

The 2026 ACC Men’s Soccer Tournament begins Wednesday (Nov. 4). Seeding for the tournament will be announced following Friday’s match between Cal and Stanford kicking off at 9 p.m. ET.