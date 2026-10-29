De Ridder Named to Malone Award Preseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Thijs De Ridder was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2027 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday (Oct. 29).

The annual Karl Malone Award, named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 13th year by recognizing the top power forward in NCAA Division I men’s college basketball.

De Ridder earned All-ACC first-team honors last season after leading Virginia in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg). In 2026-27, De Ridder joined Malcolm Brogdon as the lone Cavaliers to garner preseason ACC Player of the Year honors. Brogdon was selected as co-Player of the Year prior to the 2015-16 season.

Fans can support their favorite player by participating in Fan Voting starting Friday, October 30. In February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2027 Karl Malone Award will be narrowed to 10, then to five in March. In late March, the five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where the winner will be selected. The selection committee for the Karl Malone Award is composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2027 Malone Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy (Point Guard), Jerry West (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving (Small Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center).

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Award include Cameron Boozer, Duke (2026), Johni Broome, Auburn (2025), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (2023), Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016), and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).

For more information on the 2027 Karl Malone Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophallu and #MaloneAward on X and Instagram.

2027 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Candidates

Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State

Mikka Muurinen, Arkansas

Jaxon Kohler, BYU

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, Duke

Alex Condon, Florida

Braden Huff, Gonzaga

Joseph Tugler, Houston

David Mirkovic, Illinois

Aiden Sherrell, Indiana

Keanu Dawes, Kansas

Malik Reneau, Miami

J.P. Estrella, Michigan

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Minnesota

Caden Pierce, Purdue

Keyshawn Hall, St. John’s

Xavier Edmonds, TCU

David Punch, Texas

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Na’jai Hines, UConn

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia