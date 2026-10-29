De Ridder Named to NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Thijs De Ridder was one of 20 players named to the 2027 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the NABC announced Thursday (Oct. 29).
De Ridder earned All-ACC first-team honors last season after leading Virginia in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg). In 2026-27, De Ridder joined Malcolm Brogdon as the lone Cavaliers to garner preseason ACC Player of the Year honors. Brogdon was selected as co-Player of the Year prior to the 2015-16 season.
The 2027 NABC Division I Player of the Year – to be selected by a nationwide vote of Division I head coaches at the conclusion of the regular season – will be announced the week of the 2027 Men’s Final Four. Former Duke star Cameron Boozer received the award last season.
The NABC Division I Player of the Year award has been presented every season since 1974-75 and is the only national player of the year honor selected by the sport’s head coaches.
2027 NABC Division I Player of the Year – Preseason Watch List
Flory Bidunga, Louisville
John Blackwell, Duke
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke
Elliot Cadeau, Michigan
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Alex Condon, Florida
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia
Silas Demary Jr., Connecticut
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Juke Harris, Tennessee
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
David Mirkovic, Illinois
Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky
Braylon Mullins, Connecticut
Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska
Tyran Stokes, Kansas
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Robert Wright III, BYU