De Ridder Named to NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Thijs De Ridder was one of 20 players named to the 2027 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the NABC announced Thursday (Oct. 29).

De Ridder earned All-ACC first-team honors last season after leading Virginia in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg). In 2026-27, De Ridder joined Malcolm Brogdon as the lone Cavaliers to garner preseason ACC Player of the Year honors. Brogdon was selected as co-Player of the Year prior to the 2015-16 season.

The 2027 NABC Division I Player of the Year – to be selected by a nationwide vote of Division I head coaches at the conclusion of the regular season – will be announced the week of the 2027 Men’s Final Four. Former Duke star Cameron Boozer received the award last season.

The NABC Division I Player of the Year award has been presented every season since 1974-75 and is the only national player of the year honor selected by the sport’s head coaches.

2027 NABC Division I Player of the Year – Preseason Watch List

Flory Bidunga, Louisville

John Blackwell, Duke

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Alex Condon, Florida

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia

Silas Demary Jr., Connecticut

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Juke Harris, Tennessee

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

David Mirkovic, Illinois

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Braylon Mullins, Connecticut

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Robert Wright III, BYU