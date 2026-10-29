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Kymora Johnson Named to Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year WatchlistKymora Johnson Named to Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Watchlist

Kymora Johnson Named to Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Watchlist

The Atlanta Tipoff Club Announced today (Oct. 29) the 2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List. Virginia point guard Kymora Johnson was named on the list of 50 players.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club Announced today (Oct. 29) the 2026-27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List. Virginia point guard Kymora Johnson was named on the list of 50 players.

Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the creator of the game of basketball, the Naismith Trophy has become one of the most prestigious national honors awarded each year to top basketball players in the nation. The Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Award was first given to Anne Donovan of Old Dominion University in 1983. Dawn Staley remains the only Cavalier to win the award doing so in 1991 and 1992.

Johnson makes her second consecutive appearance on the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List. A Preseason All-ACC selection and member of the 2026-27 Lieberman Award Preseason Top-20, Johnson comes off a junior season in which she averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2025-26 and was one of just three players in NCAA Division I to average at least 19 points and 5.5 assists on the year. In the NCAA tournament, Johnson averaged 22 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds to guide Virginia to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 26 years as UVA became the first team in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen after playing in the First Four.

She set program records for three pointers in a single game (10), single season (103) and career with 231. Her 41 points against Winthrop also marked the second-highest single-game total in program history and her career total of 1,725 points ranks ninth in program history. Johnson was named a first team All-ACC selection and a WBCA All-America honorable mention in 2026.

2026-27 Jersey Mikes Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List

Player

School

KK Arnold

UConn

Jasmine Bascoe

Villanova

Imari Berry

Louisville

Sienna Betts

UCLA

Mikayla Blakes

Vanderbilt

Madison Booker

Texas

Zoe Brooks

NC State

Addy Brown

UCLA

Jaloni Cambridge

Ohio State

Dani Carnegie

Iowa

Aaliyah Chavez

Oklahoma

Gia Cooke

West Virginia

Talaysia Cooper

Ole Miss

Audi Crooks

Oklahoma State

Jazzy Davidson

USC

Joyce Edwards

South Carolina

Toby Fournier

Duke

MiLaysia Fulwiley

LSU

Aubrey Galvan

Vanderbilt

Delaney Gibb

BYU

Kate Harpring

North Carolina

Ava Heiden

Iowa

Hannah Hidalgo

Notre Dame

Avery Howell

Washington

Uche Izoje

Syracuse

Kymora Johnson

Virginia

Tessa Johnson

South Carolina

Chloe Kitts

South Carolina

Liv McGill

Oklahoma State

S’Mya Nichols

Kansas

Oluchi Okananwa

Maryland

Olivia Olson

Michigan

Khamil Pierre

NC State

Britt Prince

Nebraska

Blanca Quiñonez

UConn

Tajianna Roberts

Louisville

Taliah Scott

Baylor

Sayvia Sellers

Washington

Clara Silva

TCU

Clara Strack

Kentucky

Sarah Strong

UConn

Syla Swords

Michigan

Lulu Twidale

California

Talayah Walker

Georgia Tech

Zyanna Walker

Colorado

Berry Wallace

Illinois

JuJu Watkins

USC

Lauren Whittaker

Gonzaga

Jada Williams

LSU

Mikaylah Williams

LSU