Rice Helps Set Standard for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Like golf, tennis is widely considered a country club sport, but as a boy Keegan Rice often swung his racket in more modest surroundings.

Rice, a third-year at the University of Virginia, grew up in Regina, the capital of the Canadian province Saskatchewan. He started taking lessons on outdoor courts there when he was 5 years old, but “when it got colder in the fall—unfortunately, pretty early in September—we’d go indoors,” Rice recalled recently at the Boar’s Head Resort, “and we don’t actually have a facility for tennis outdoors.”

What Regina does have is the Fieldhouse, a multi-purpose building in which numerous sports, including basketball, volleyball, badminton and football, are played and taught. Track & field athletes also train and compete there.

The Fieldhouse has lines for tennis courts, Rice said, “but there's also lines for basketball courts, and you've got high-jump mats. Sometimes on the back of the courts you’re running over the covers for the long-jump pits. You come back from the weekend and there's a track meet there. There are shot-put dents in the court. So there's not much tennis, but the people who do play are pretty into it.”

None of that deterred Rice. He played other sports as a boy, soccer and volleyball among them, but showed the most promise in tennis. Before his 11th-grade year, he was invited to train at Canada’s National Tennis Centre in Montreal. He left Regina and moved in with a host family in Montreal.

“From 16 to 18, that was my base,” said Rice, who finished high school by taking online classes.

His success in junior tournaments, including the Australian, French Open and Wimbledon, attracted the attention of NCAA programs.

“Being Canadian, you know what college sports in the States are, but you're not really informed,” Rice said. “So slowly I started following college tennis more and more as schools started reaching out to me.”

Virginia was one of those schools, and head coach Andres Pedroso began recruiting Rice in earnest. It was a slow process, but during a period when a foot injury kept Rice off the court, he set up a visit to UVA.

“I visited a few other schools,” said Rice, whose coach in Canada is Marek Nehasil. “This was my last one, and it was by far the best.”

He signed with the Cavaliers in November 2023.

“It actually took a long time to get Keegan interested in the University of Virginia,” associate head coach Brian Rasmussen recalled, “but from the point he was interested to the visit to his decision, that part was quick.”

As a first-year in 2024-25, Rice went 19-13 in singles, playing mainly at No. 3, amd helped Virginia advance to the NCAA quarterfinals.

As a second-year, he primarily played at No. 2 in singles and posted a 35-6 record, and he was a key figure in the Wahoos’ run to the program’s seventh NCAA title.

In the championship match, fourth-seeded Virginia rallied to defeat second-seeded Texas 4-3 in Athens, Ga. Rice won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles to earn a point for the Hoos.

“On paper, we shouldn't have won last year,” Rice said. “It just felt like a miracle how close we were to being knocked out so many times in the tournament and everybody doing their part, coming together when it mattered most. It was impressive to see how everyone came together as a team. There were tough moments throughout the season, for sure, but it was just magical the way that it [ended].”

Rice, who’ll play in next week’s ATP Challenger at the Boar’s Head Resort, has had an outstanding fall. In the ITA All-American, he was the singles runner-up . That earned him a spot in the NCAA Championships, which start Nov. 17 in Athens, Ga.

“That was the goal,” Rice said. “I had expectations that I would be able to do that, for sure. And so each match I was trying not to focus on how I was going to win, but how I was going to play—the same things I've been working on in practice, approaching every match the same and executing my best.”