Virginia Hosts Miami in JPJ Friday, Florida State in Mem Gym Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia volleyball is back on Grounds this weekend with a pair of ACC matches against Miami and Florida State. The Hoos host the Hurricanes in John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Seminoles in Memorial Gymnasium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (6-13, 2-8 ACC) dropped a pair of four-set matches at Syracuse and Boston College last weekend, though they out-blocked their opponents 26-14 across the two games. Second-year middle Caroline Lang led the way with 12 blocks against BC, which was tied for the fourth-most in a match in program history.

Miami (9-10, 7-3 ACC) enters the weekend in fifth place in the ACC standings after going 2-7 in its non-conference slate. The Hurricanes’ ACC schedule includes a win over No. 5 SMU on October 16. Miami is led by outside hitter Ruth Martinez, who has won four of the last six ACC Freshman of the Week Awards, at 3.65 kills per set while fellow outside Asia Harvey has totaled 3.00 kills per set.

Florida State (10-9, 5-4 ACC) split a pair of matches last week, getting swept by No. 3 Louisville before sweeping Notre Dame. For the Seminoles, outside hitter Kyleene Filimaua’s 3.78 kills per set rank seventh in the ACC, and she’s added 0.51 aces per set to rank 30th nationally. Fellow outside hitter Sofia Moss has added 2.42 kills per set.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Both Friday’s and Sunday’s matches will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

SEATING & PARKING

General admission tickets for Friday’s match against Miami (John Paul Jones Arena) are on sale at UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821

Parking for Friday’s match will be available to the public free of charge in all surrounding JPJ lots, including the JPJ garage.

Admission to Sunday’s match against Florida State (Memorial Gymnasium) is free.

NOTING THE HOOS

Against Miami, Virginia hosts its third game in John Paul Jones Arena this season. The Hoos split its first two matches of the season in JPJ, falling to American before defeating Liberty.

Under head coach Shannon Wells, Virginia is 4-3 in matches played at JPJ, which includes a sweep over Miami in 2024.

Against Boston College, Caroline Lang totaled 12 blocks, which was tied for the fourth-most in a match in program history. She was the first Cavalier with 12 blocks against an ACC opponent since 2018.

Fourth-year middle Emily Fowler ranks 48th nationally with 1.28 blocks per set. Last season at Coastal Carolina, the Second Team All-Sun Belt selection totaled 1.04 blocks per set. Fowler’s current pace of 1.28 blocks per set would be the eighth-highest in program history.

First-year outside Ella Brodner has stepped up in the absence of Reagan Ennist due to injury. In ACC play, Brodner has totaled 2.27 kills per set. Against Boston College, she totaled a season-high six blocks.

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers hit the road next weekend for matches at Wake Forest next Friday and NC State next Sunday.