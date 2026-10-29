Women's Golf Achieves First No. 1 Ranking in Program History

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Women's Golf team achieved its first No. 1 ranking in program history according to the Clippd Scoreboard NCAA rankings released Wednesday (Oct. 28). It marks Virginia's highest ranking since checking in at No. 2 on Oct. 7, 2011.

The Cavaliers won three team titles out of their five tournaments during the fall slate of 2026 led by Jaclyn LaHa (NCAA No. 2) and Zoe Cusack (NCAA No. 7) who have combined for eight top-10 finishes to go along with LaHa's pair of individual titles.

Virginia women's golf is the 15th Cavalier program to achieve a No. 1 ranking.

The Cavaliers wrapped their fall slate with a victory at the inaugural Kewick Cup wich featured Miranda Lu's first career individual win. Virginia will begin the spring season when they host the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico Jan. 29-30.