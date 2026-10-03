Dylan Dietrich Advances to Singles Final at Columbus Challenger

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Virginia men's tennis fourth-year Dylan Dietrich has advanced to the singles final at the Columbus Challenger, held at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Dietrich will face either the 7-seed, No. 346 Abdullah Shellbayh in the final on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. This is Dietrich's first career ATP Challenger final appearance.

The match will stream live online through Challenger TV on the ATPTour.com website.

Dietrich opened the tournament with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over No. 6 seed and Ohio State alum JJ Wolf. He followed with a 7-5, 6-2 win against Andrew Fenty to advance to the quarterfinals. Dietrich toppled the tournament's top seed, world No. 163 Darwin Blanch 6-3, 6-3 to earn his spot in the semis.

Dietrich won 6-3, 1-0 (ret.) against 5-seed Andy Andrade (ranked No. 177) in Saturday's semifinals.

Dietrich came into the tournament ranked No. 363 in the world.