Virginia Women Sweep Races Against Navy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams hosted Navy on Saturday (Oct. 3) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Virginia women won all 11 individual event races and both relays. The men tallied two race victories.

The meet had no team scores.

Third-years Bailey Hartman (200 & 500 Free) and Emma Redman (200 IM, 200 Breast) and first-year Jessica Thompson (50 Back, 100 IM) each won two individual races.

Fifth-year Sebastien Sergile (200 IM) and second-year Noah Powers (50 Free) picked up victories on the men’s side.

Only select team members competed.

Up Next

The Cavaliers will have split-squad action next Friday (Oct. 9), as part of the team will compete in the final CSL regular-season match in Knoxville, Tenn., while the rest of the team competes in a dual at UNC Wilmington.

Individual Race Winners

Relay Winners