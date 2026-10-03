Virginia, Virginia Tech Baseball Exhibition Moved to Sunday in Blacksburg

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia’s fall baseball exhibition against Virginia Tech, scheduled for Saturday in Fredericksburg, has been canceled due to inclement weather. The two teams will now meet at 2 p.m. Sunday in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech’s English Field.

Admission at English Field on Sunday is free. Fans who purchased tickets to the originally scheduled game at Virginia Credit Union Stadium will receive a refund.

Following Sunday’s game with the Hokies, the Cavaliers will close out their fall ball slate against James Madison at Disharoon Park on October 24.

Additionally, all Virginia Baseball intrasquad games this fall are open to the public. Stay tuned to the UVA Baseball social media channels for dates and times of intrasquad games each week.