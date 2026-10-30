Dylan Dietrich Advances to the Semifinals of the Sioux Falls Challenger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Virginia fourth-year Dylan Dietrich is playing in the MarketBeat Open, an ATP Challenger 100-level tournament being held Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Dietrich picked up his first career win against an ATP top-100 player, defeating No. 94 Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3 in the second round. Brooksby was the tournament's top seed. Dietrich opened with a straight-set win against No. 218 Colton Smith.

Dietrich topped No. 210 JJ Wolf in straight sets in the quarterfinals. He will take on Aidan Mayo on Saturday in the semifinals.

Sioux Falls

R32 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. #218 Colton Smith 6-3, 7-5

R16 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. (1) #99 Jenson Brooksby

QF #254 Dylan Dietrich def #210 JJ Wolf 6-2, 7-5

SF #254 Dylan Dietrich vs #336 Aidan Mayo