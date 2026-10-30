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Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Santamarta Roig Advances to the Semifinals at Las Vegas M25

Andres Santamarta Roig has advanced to the semifinals of the M25 Tournament in Las Vegas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing in pro-level events Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Stiles Brockett and Luca Preda began play at the Dragonbridge Open, a World Tennis Tour M25 tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. Preda advanced out of qualifying to make the main draw. Andres Santamarta Roig began play in the main draw of that same tournament, taking out the top seed in his opening match.

Santamarta Roig has advanced to Saturday's semifinals.

Janjun Kim played singles and doubles in the EUGENE Seoul Open, an ATP Challenger 125-level tournament in Seoul, South Korea.

Updates will be posted on our social media accounts.

RESULTS

Las Vegas
R32 Andres Santamarta Roig def (1) #378 Max Wiskandt 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
R16 Andres Santamarta Roig def. Noah Johnston 6-3, 6-3
QF Andres Santamarta Roig def. Tanishk Konduri 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-0
SF Andres Santamarta Roig vs. [6] Jack Anthrop

Q1 (16) Luca Preda def. Samuel Pohl 6-0, 6-0
QF (16) Luca Preda def (1) Kevin Edengren 6-4, 6-1
R32 Luca Preda def. David Fix 7-5, 4-6, 6-2
R16 [3] Aidan Kim def. Luca Preda 6-1, 6-1

Q1 Stiles Brockett def. (13) Tyler Bowers 1-6, 6-2, 10-8
QF (8) David Fix def. Stiles Brockett 6-4, 6-3

Seoul
R32 #249 Billy Harris def. Jangjun Kim 7-6 (2), 6-2

R16 Kim/Chung def. Jangjun Kim/Park 5-7, 6-1, 10-8