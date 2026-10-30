Santamarta Roig Advances to the Semifinals at Las Vegas M25

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing in pro-level events Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Stiles Brockett and Luca Preda began play at the Dragonbridge Open, a World Tennis Tour M25 tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. Preda advanced out of qualifying to make the main draw. Andres Santamarta Roig began play in the main draw of that same tournament, taking out the top seed in his opening match.

Santamarta Roig has advanced to Saturday's semifinals.

Janjun Kim played singles and doubles in the EUGENE Seoul Open, an ATP Challenger 125-level tournament in Seoul, South Korea.

Updates will be posted on our social media accounts.