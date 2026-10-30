Kate Douglass Ties World Record in 50 Free at US Trials

WESTMONT, Ill. — Virginia swimming and diving alumna Kate Douglass tied the 50 Free SCM world record on Thursday night (Oct. 29) at the Team USA Short Course World Championship Trials at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill.

Douglass swam 22.75 in the 50 Freestyle final, matching teammate Gretchen Walsh's world-record time from earlier this month at the SCM World Prep meet in Charlottesville. Walsh finished second with a 22.99.

The 50 Free was one of Douglass's two event wins on the day. She also won the 200 Breast in 2:14.12. Alex Walsh was second with a 2:18.76.

Gretchen Walsh won the 100 IM to close out the night (56.58).

With their race victories, Douglass and Gretchen Walsh have earned spots on the Team USA roster for the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championship (25m), Dec. 1-6 in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

The US roster will feature 40 swimmers - 20 men and 20 women. The second-place finishers in each event, plus the third- and fourth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 Free, are expected to also be named to the team but do not automatically qualify.

Fourth-year Claire Curzan put herself in contention for a roster spot with a second-place finish in the 50 Back. Her mark of 25.26 is the third-fastest performance in history.

Second-year Maximus Williamson had the fastest qualifying time in the 100 IM (51.36), finishing third in the final (51.39).

The team trials run through Saturday.