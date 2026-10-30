Claire Curzan Sets World Record in the 100 Back

WESTMONT, Ill. — Virginia fourth-year Claire Curzan set the 100 Backstroke SCM world record on Friday night (Oct. 30) at the Team USA Short Course World Championship Trials at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill.

Curzan won the 100 Back final in 53.92, becoming the first woman to swim the event in under 54 seconds. This is the first world record of her career.

Curzan broke the previous mark of 54.02 set by Regan Smith in 2024. With this mark, Virginia swimmers hold 19 current world records.

In addition to setting the world record, Curzan’s victory guarantees her a spot on the Team USA roster for the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championship (25m), being held Dec. 1-6 in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

The US roster will feature 40 swimmers - 20 men and 20 women. The second-place finishers in each event, plus the third- and fourth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 Free, are expected to also be named to the team but do not automatically qualify.

In other Friday action, alumna Kate Douglass won her third event of the meet, taking the 200 IM in 2:01.66, the second-fastest time ever and just 0.03 off her own world record. The time set a US Open record. Alex Walsh finished second (2:04.54). Walsh was also second in the 100 Breast (1:04.59).

Gretchen Walsh won the 50 Fly with the second-fastest time ever (23.80). Curzan was second (24.75).

The team trials run through Saturday.