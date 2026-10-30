Grünloh Named to Abdul-Jabbar Award Preseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Johann Grünloh was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2027 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday (Oct. 30).

The annual Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, named after the Class of 1996 Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion, celebrates its 13th year by honoring the top center in NCAA Division I men’s college basketball.

Grünloh averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and ranked 16th nationally in blocked shots at 2.2 per game. Grünloh’s eight blocks vs. NC State (2/24/26) were the most by a Cavalier freshman since Jason Clark’s eight vs. VMI in 2002.

Fans can support their favorite player by participating in Fan Voting starting today, Friday, October 31, via hoophallawards.com. In February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2027 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be narrowed to 10, then to five in March. In late March, the five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where the winner will be selected. The selection committee for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2027 Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy (Point Guard), Jerry West (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving (Small Forward) and the Karl Malone Awards (Power Forward).

Previous winners of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award include Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s (2026), Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (2025), Zach Edey, Purdue (2023-24), Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (2022), Luka Garza, Iowa (2020-21), Jakob Poeltl, Utah (2016), and Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin (2015).

For more information on the 2027 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Awards and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophallu and #KareemAward on X and Instagram.

2027 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Candidates

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Oswin Erhunmwunse, Creighton

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Marcis Ponder, FSU

Massamba Diop, Gonzaga

Tomislav Ivišić, Illinois

Andrew McKeever, Iowa

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Flory Bidunga, Louisville

Sananda Fru, Marquette

Pharrel Payne, Maryland

Somo Cyril, Miami

Moustapha Thiam, Michigan

Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue

Jaden Toombs, SMU

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

Luigi Suigo, Villanova

Johann Grünloh, Virginia

Nolan Winter, Wisconsin

About the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame Museum is home to more than 475 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame Museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo "Court of Dreams." Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 150 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum, and events, visit hoophall.com and follow @hoophallu.