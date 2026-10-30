Virginia Rowers Return to Action at Princeton Chase Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia rowing team returns to action at the Princeton Chase on Sunday (Nov. 1). The three-Mile Chase will be held on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J.

UVA will race two crews in the Women’s Open 8+ and four crews in the Women’s 4+ race.

Other teams competing at the Chase include Bucknell, Clemson, Delaware, Drexel, Fordham, George Washington, Iowa, Kansas, Loyola Maryland, Marist, UMass, Mercyhurst, Monmouth, Oklahoma, Purdue, Rhode Island, Rutgers, St. Joseph’s, Temple, Villanova and host Princeton.

UVA’s Varsity Eight broke the course record at the 2026 Head of the Charles on Oct. 18. The V8 raced to a record time of 15:02.791 in the women’s championship 8+. surpassing Washington’s time of 15:03.829 in 2017.

Fans can follow along with live results to the races here.