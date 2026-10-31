Santamarta Roig Advances to the Final at Las Vegas M25

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Second-year Andres Santamarta Roig has advanced to the singles final at the Dragonbridge Open, a World Tennis Tour M25 tournament being held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santamarta Roig has won four matches to advance to Sunday's final.

He took out the tournament's top seed, Max Wiskandt, in the opening round. On Saturday, he beat the 6-seed Jack Anthrop 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to earn his spot in the final, where he will face Jerry Roddick.

Two other Cavaliers were also playing in the tournament. Stiles Brockett and Luca Preda began play in qualifying. Preda advanced out of qualifying to make the main draw.

Additionally, Janjun Kim played singles and doubles in the EUGENE Seoul Open, an ATP Challenger 125-level tournament in Seoul, South Korea.