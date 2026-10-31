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Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Santamarta Roig Advances to the Final at Las Vegas M25

Andres Santamarta Roig will play for the singles title on Sunday at the Dragonbridge Open, a World Tennis Tour M25 tournament in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Second-year Andres Santamarta Roig has advanced to the singles final at the Dragonbridge Open, a World Tennis Tour M25 tournament being held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santamarta Roig has won four matches to advance to Sunday's final. 

He took out the tournament's top seed, Max Wiskandt, in the opening round. On Saturday, he beat the 6-seed Jack Anthrop 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to earn his spot in the final, where he will face Jerry Roddick.

Two other Cavaliers were also playing in the tournament. Stiles Brockett and Luca Preda began play in qualifying. Preda advanced out of qualifying to make the main draw. 

Additionally, Janjun Kim played singles and doubles in the EUGENE Seoul Open, an ATP Challenger 125-level tournament in Seoul, South Korea.

RESULTS

Las Vegas
R32 Andres Santamarta Roig def (1) #378 Max Wiskandt 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
R16 Andres Santamarta Roig def. Noah Johnston 6-3, 6-3
QF Andres Santamarta Roig def. Tanishk Konduri 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-0
SF Andres Santamarta Roig def. [6] Jack Anthrop 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3
F Andres Santamarta Roig vs Jerry Roddick 

Q1 (16) Luca Preda def. Samuel Pohl 6-0, 6-0
QF (16) Luca Preda def (1) Kevin Edengren 6-4, 6-1
R32 Luca Preda def. David Fix 7-5, 4-6, 6-2
R16 [3] Aidan Kim def. Luca Preda 6-1, 6-1

Q1 Stiles Brockett def. (13) Tyler Bowers 1-6, 6-2, 10-8
QF (8) David Fix def. Stiles Brockett 6-4, 6-3

Seoul
R32 #249 Billy Harris def. Jangjun Kim 7-6 (2), 6-2

R16 Kim/Chung def. Jangjun Kim/Park 5-7, 6-1, 10-8