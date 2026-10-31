Cavaliers Competing at the Charlottesville Challenger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing at the Jonathan Fried Men's Pro Challenger, an ATP Challenger 75-level tournament being held at the Boar's Head Sports Club Nov. 1-8.

Stiles Brockett and Janjun Kim will begin play in qualifying matches on Sunday. Kim will take on Ozan Baris. Brockett will face Emile Hudd.

Dylan Dietrich and Keegan Rice will begin play in the singles main draw. Dietrich will also play in the doubles draw, partnering with Mans Dahlberg.