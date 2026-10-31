Sport
Cavaliers Competing at the Charlottesville ChallengerCavaliers Competing at the Charlottesville Challenger

Cavaliers Competing at the Charlottesville Challenger

Stiles Brockett and Jangjun Kim open play on Sunday (Nov. 1) in qualifying for the ATP Challenger at the Boar's Head Sports Club

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing at the Jonathan Fried Men's Pro Challenger, an ATP Challenger 75-level tournament being held at the Boar's Head Sports Club Nov. 1-8.

Stiles Brockett and Janjun Kim will begin play in qualifying matches on Sunday. Kim will take on Ozan Baris. Brockett will face Emile Hudd.

Dylan Dietrich and Keegan Rice will begin play in the singles main draw. Dietrich will also play in the doubles draw, partnering with Mans Dahlberg.

 

RESULTS

Q1 Stiles Brockett vs #299 Emile Hudd

Q1 Jangjun Kim vs #407 Ozan Baris