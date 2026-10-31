Maximus Williamson Qualifies for World Short Course Championships

WESTMONT, Ill. — Virginia swimmers won five events and set a world record and an American record on Saturday (Oct. 31) in the final day of competition at the Team USA Short Course World Championship Trials at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill.

Virginia second-year Maximus Williamson won the 200 Individual Medley in 1:49.70, the fastest time in the world this year and the fourth-fastest time in history.

With the victory, Williamson secures a spot on the Team USA roster for the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championship (25m), being held Dec. 1-6 in Beijing, People's Republic of China. This will be his first time representing the United States on a senior-level team at an international meet.

Fourth-year Claire Curzan picked up her second win of the meet, taking the 200 Back in an American-record 1:57.65, the second-fastest time ever in the event.

Alumna Kate Douglass set her second world record of the meet in the final event, taking the 100 Free in 49.64.

Alumna Alex Walsh guaranteed her spot in Beijing with a victory in the 400 IM (4:29.18). Walsh was second in the 200 Breast, 200 IM and 100 Breast on the previous days of the meet.

Gretchen Walsh won the 100 Fly (53.50). She was second in the 100 Free (50.61).

The US roster for the World Aquatics 25m Championships will feature 40 swimmers - 20 men and 20 women. The second-place finishers in each event, plus the third- and fourth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 Free, are expected to also be named to the team but do not automatically qualify.

USA Swimming will release the official roster once all invitations have been accepted.