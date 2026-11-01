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Cavaliers Drop Road Test to No. 14 Wake ForestCavaliers Drop Road Test to No. 14 Wake Forest

Cavaliers Drop Road Test to No. 14 Wake Forest

UVA fell behind early and never recovered in a 51-7 loss in Winston-Salem, N.C.

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Highlights: #14 Wake Forest 51, Virginia 7

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — To knock off No. 14 Wake Forest, Virginia needed to play inspired football Saturday. The opposite occurred at Allegacy Stadium. The Cavaliers struggled in all three phases and lost 51-7 to the Demon Deacons.

Wake scored on each of its first nine possessions and punted only once, with 2:00 left in the game. The Demon Deacons, who led 20-0 at halftime, finished with 538 yards on offense, to 330 for the Wahoos. 

The Deacons are 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the ACC, and their lone loss was to top-ranked Miami.

“They’ve been playing with a ton of energy all season,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said, “and I think when there were some competitive plays that we weren't able to make early, it just allowed the momentum to pick up. And then from there, it was just hard to change the momentum back in our favor.”

Also, Elliott said, “we had some situations where we needed a play. We had a couple of fourth-down situations where we needed a play, and we didn't make the play. I think when you give a good football team some opportunity and then you don't make a play to keep a drive alive or score points, then it just adds to the momentum and the energy that they have.”

On special teams, Virginia gave up two long punt returns, both by Kam Shanks. The first went for 30 yards and the second for 64, and each led to a Wake touchdown.

For UVA (4-5, 2-4), the defeat was its third straight and fourth in five games. The Cavaliers’ only points came in the final minute of the third quarter. Quarterback Beau Pribula teamed with wide receiver Da’Shawn Martin on a pass play that went for a 47-yard touchdown, and Will Bettridge’s extra point made it 44-7.

Martin, who’s in his first year at Virginia, is a transfer from Kent State. He finished with nine catches for 119 yards, both career highs.

“I thought he came up with some big plays for us,” Elliott said. “He was going up over the middle, coming down with catches, taking hits, and kind of limping off the field, and then going right back out there.”

A year ago, in Chapel Hill, UVA defeated a North Carolina team whose quarterback was Gio Lopez. He’s now at Wake Forest, and the Hoos had no answers for him Saturday.

Lopez, who rushed 13 times for 64 yards, completed 13 of 21 passes for 229 yards and one TD. His favorite target was wideout Carlos Hernandez, who caught eight passes for 136 yards and one TD.

“They did a really good job,” said linebacker Maddox Marcellus, one of Virginia’s captains. “Gio Lopez is a very good ball player; [Hernandez], really good ball player. They had a good scheme coming in, and we just didn't execute tonight. Didn't do what we practiced all week. When stuff got hard, we needed to do better at coming together and not hanging our heads.”

Wake was 9 for 14 on third-down conversions and 1 for 1 on fourth down. UVA, by contrast, was 1 for 12 on third down and 3 for 7 on fourth. This was the fourth time in the past five games that Virginia has scored fewer than 17 points.

“I feel like we move ball consistently,” Martin said. “We’ve just got to score.”

The Deacons led 17-0 late in the second quarter when the Hoos reached the red zone for the first time, and a 6-yard completion from Pribula to Martin brought up fourth-and-1 from the 6. UVA has thrived on direct snaps to tailbacks since the start of last season, but not this time. Wake stopped Xay Davis for no gain.

“Obviously a huge, huge play. Pivotal,” Pribula said. “It’s swing plays like that in a game that get you.”

Pribula, a transfer from Missouri, completed 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards and one TD. He was intercepted once.

With 9:04 remaining, Eli Holstein took over at quarterback for the Cavaliers. A transfer from Pittsburgh who, like Pribula, is in his first year at Virginia, Holstein was 12-for-16 passing for 102 yards.

“I thought both of the guys threw the ball well tonight,” Elliott said, “and I think they were prepared and they did their job for the most part. What we’ve got to do is, we’ve got to coach better to help the supporting cast be able to kind of bring it all together from that standpoint, so it's not all on the shoulders of one man.”

Virginia doesn’t play again until Nov. 14. Asked about the quarterbacks, Elliott said that “everything is going to be evaluated these next two weeks as we go forward to try and put together the best opportunity to be able to win a football game down the stretch.”

The Cavaliers limped into Winston-Salem and then lost three more players to injuries during the game: linebacker Landon Danley, tight end John Rogers and center Drake Metcalf. They joined the long list of UVA players who were unavailable Saturday, including wide receivers Rico Flores Jr. and Kameron Courtney, tailbacks Jekail Middlebrook and Noah Vaughn, defensive tackle Jason Hammond, defensive end Devon Baxter, linebacker Caleb Hardy and defensive backs Omillio Agard, Brandyn Hillman, Ethan Minter, Corey Costner and Keke Adams.

Middlebrook rushed for a career-best 117 yards last weekend against Duke and has been UVA’s top running back this season. Without him, Virginia netted only 16 yards on 19 carries Saturday, but Elliott said those numbers didn’t tell the whole story.

“I think it was more just you're chasing touchdowns versus this team and you need chunk plays,” Elliot said, “and nobody's been able to generate the chunk plays in the run game. I think the plan was to lean more on the run tonight, so to speak, and then maybe figure out the passing game [based on] what they were going to give us. But once we were down three scores, we're chasing points. And, hell, you want to run the ball. But if you're going three yards in a cloud of dust, you better be able to stay on the field, or else you're going to be chasing even more points. So it was more so the complexion of the game than the loss, per se, of Jekail.”

UP NEXT: Three regular-season games remain for Virginia: two at home and one on the road. The Cavaliers, off next weekend, host Cal at Scott Stadium on Nov. 14 and play North Carolina there on Nov. 21.

UVA closes the regular season Nov. 28 against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Virginia needs to win two of the three to become bowl-eligible.

“I don’t think anybody in that locker room at the beginning of the season thought that we'd be in this situation,” Elliott said, “but we are. The choices that we've made have gotten us to where we are. And so then what's going to get us out are the choices we make going forward.” 

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Postgame Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

Virginia Team Notes 

  • Virginia fell to 35-19 in the all-time series with Wake Forest, including a 17-8 mark in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Demon Deacons have won seven of the last eight meetings dating back to 2008.
  • UVA has won nine of its last 13 ACC games dating back to last season. Entering this weekend’s slate, only Miami (11) and SMU (10) had more ACC wins in that same span.
  • Virginia's defense has not allowed more than two touchdowns from scrimmage in regulation in 10 of its last 14 games (dating back to 2025 Washington State game).
  • UVA, which gave up a touchdown on Wake’s first possession, has allowed an opponent to score on its opening drive three times this season (Duke, Syracuse and Wake Forest).
  • The last time the Cavaliers allowed at least 50 points was in a 55-17 loss to Virginia Tech on Nov. 25, 2023.
  • As a team, Virginia accumulated 314 passing yards compared to 229 by the Demon Deacons. The 300-yard passing effort was UVA’s second of the season (Delaware – 437). Virginia had three 300-yard efforts in last year’s 11-win campaign.
  • For only the second time this season, UVA trailed at the end of the first quarter, 10-0. The Cavaliers also trailed on the road against SMU, 3-0.
  • Virginia, which entered Saturday’s contest with 16 fourth-down conversions, the fourth most in the country, converted three of its seven attempts on fourth down. The Cavaliers now have 19 fourth-down conversions this season.
  • The Demon Deacons punted only once, on their 10th and final drive with 2:00 remaining in the contest. The last time a UVA opponent punted no more than once was then-No. 8 Florida State (1) in 2025, a 46-38 double-overtime triumph for the Cavaliers. The last UVA opponent to punt only once and win was Notre Dame (1) on Nov. 13, 2021, in a 28-3 decision at Scott Stadium.

Virginia Individual Player Notes 

  • In his 30th career start, receiver Da’Shawn Martin recorded career highs in both receptions (9) and receiving yards (119). 
  • Martin recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game, joining fellow Cavalier receivers Rico Flores Jr. and Jacquon Gibson as the other active members of UVA’s roster with 100-yard games.
  • His 47-yard touchdown – the 10th TD of his career – with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter tied for the longest reception of his UVA career. Martin also had a 47-yard touchdown from quarterback Beau Pribula in UVA’s 34-8 season-opening win over NC State (8/29).
  • Martin’s 47-yard TD is also tied for the Cavaliers' third-longest scoring play this season. 
  • Martin is now 19 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for his career.
  • Pribula now has 14 touchdown passes this season, including five of 40 yards or more, and 34 total touchdown passes for his career.
  • Receiver Josiah Abdullah finished with a career-high four receptions for 37 yards.
  • For the third consecutive game and in his fifth career start, safety Montino Williams finished with a career high in tackles. Williams tallied a game-high 10 stops, including six solo efforts.
  • Linebacker Kam Robinson tallied his 10th career sack in the first quarter. It also marked his second consecutive game with a sack.
  • Defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White's sack late in the second quarter was his team-leading fifth of the season and 10th of his career.

Offensive Starters: QB #7 Beau Pribula, RB #25 Xay Davis, WR #8 Ty’Lyric Coleman, WR #18 Da’Shawn Martin, TE #9 Dakota Twitty, TE #89 John Rogers, LT #52 McKale Boley, LG #77 Noah Josey, C #60 Drake Metcalf, RG #54 Makilan Thomas, RT #71 Monroe Mills. 

Defensive Starters: DE #14 Fisher Camac, DE #16 Matthew Fobbs-White, DT #44 Darrion Henry-Young, DT #55 Anthony Britton, LB #5 Kam Robinson, LB #11 Maddox Marcellus, CB #10 Jacobie Henderson, CB #17 Justin Ross, SPUR #23 Jaylen Jones, S #1 Montino Williams, S #8 Christian Ellis.

Game Captains: TE #9 Dakota Twitty, LB #11 Maddox Marcellus, P #38 Daniel Sparks, OL #77 Noah Josey. 