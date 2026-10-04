Dylan Dietrich Wins First Career ATP Challenger Title

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Virginia men's tennis fourth-year Dylan Dietrich won the singles title at the ATP 75 Columbus Challenger on Sunday (Oct. 4) at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Dietrich topped the 7-seed, No. 346 Abdullah Shellbayh, 6-3, 6-2 in the final to win his first career ATP Challenger title in his first finals appearance.

Dietrich did not drop a set in his five matches.

Dietrich opened the tournament with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over No. 6 seed and Ohio State alum JJ Wolf. He followed with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Andrew Fenty to reach the quarterfinals. Dietrich toppled the tournament's top seed, world No. 163 Darwin Blanch 6-3, 6-3 to earn his spot in the semis where he won 6-3, 1-0 (ret.) against 5-seed Andy Andrade (ranked No. 177) to advance to the final.

Dietrich came into the tournament ranked No. 363 in the world. He moved up to No. 263 in the live rankings after Sunday's victory.