No. 11 Virginia Falls In Overtime to No. 20 Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In a contest where fourth year goalkeeper Nilou Lempers posted a career-high 15 saves, the No. 11 Virginia field hockey team (6-4, 2-3 ACC) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Cal Bears (7-3, 1-2 ACC) in overtime at Turf Field on Sunday (Oct. 4).

Goals (Assist)

5:14 Virginia – Mia Abello (Rylee Dennis)

41:37 Cal - Josefina Moyano (Adya Kadam)

60:50 Cal - Liz Klompmaker (Holly Pears and Agustina Daud)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The visiting Bears set the tone early on Sunday, as Cal tallied the first four shots before Virginia forced a penalty corner just over five minutes in. As in the match against Stanford two days earlier, Mia Abello opened the scoring for UVA from a corner, putting the Cavaliers up 1-0. To close out the opening 15 minutes of play, Virginia fended off a total of six Bear corners. Following two more penalty corners for Cal in the heart of the second quarter, UVA was rewarded with a penalty stroke with 39 seconds left in the first half. Cal’s Carine Van Weichen turned away Abello on the penalty stroke to keep it a one-goal contest heading into halftime.

With just under three and a half minutes remaining in the quarter, Cal’s Josefina Moyano tied the game at 1-1 when she snuck a shot past Lempers. After the goal, the tightly contested matchup continued until Virginia successfully defended a pair of Cal penalty corners in the waning moments of the regulation to force overtime. The Bears forced the issue in the opening moments of overtime and scored the game-winning goal on a corner 50 seconds into the extra period.

In goal for Cal, Van Weichen made a pair of saves while Lempers made 15 for UVA.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Cal held an advantage in shots (25-6), shots on goal (17-3) and corners (17-2).

Nilou Lempers’ 15 saves are the most by a Virginia goalkeeper since 2009.

Mia Abello scored her sixth goal of the season and the 24th of her career.

Rylee Dennis picked her first career assist on Sunday.

FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“Nilou and our defense penalty corner unit did a great job. They kept us in the game way longer than they should have. They have done a great job all year and especially Nilou, she has been exceptional.”

ON THE HORIZON

UVA hits the road for a pair of ACC matches starting on Oct. 9 at Boston College. The game is slated to start at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network.