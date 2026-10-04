Virginia Closes California Trip with Loss at No. 13 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. - Virginia closed its four-match road swing to open ACC play with a 3-0 loss at No. 13 Stanford in its first ranked matchup of the season.

The Cavaliers (5-8, 1-3 ACC) had a balanced attack with Ella Brodner, Reese Wuebker, Becca Wight and Lauryn Bowie each contributing six kills apiece. For the Cardinal (9-5, 2-2 ACC), Julia Blyashov led the way with 18 kills while Lizzy Andrew added ten.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Stanford 25 (1), Virginia 12 (0)

Stanford took control early with a 7-0 run after the teams traded points to open the set at 3-3. After the early run, the Cardinal never trailed by more than six for the remainder of the opening set and finished with five of the final seven points.

Set 2: Stanford 25 (2), Virginia 23 (0)

A late Stanford run was the difference in a battle of a second set. The Hoos broke a 4-4 tie with a 3-0 run behind two kills from Becca Wight and one from Reese Wuebker. Stanford evened it at 11-11, but Virginia built its lead back out to 20-15. The Cardinal grabbed the momentum late, evening it at 22-22 before taking a 24-22 lead. The Hoos got within one on an Ella Brodner kill but Julia Blyashov responded with a kill of her own to seal the set for Stanford.

Set 3: Stanford 25 (3), Virginia 13 (0)

Stanford broke away in the middle of the set after the teams battled early. The Cardinal snapped a 7-7 tie with an 8-3 run to go up 15-12 and controlled the set the rest of the way, which included six of the final seven points.

MATCH NOTES

With six kills in Saturday’s match, Reese Wuebker is now two kills shy of 500 for her career.

NEXT UP

Virginia has its ACC home opener next weekend against Duke on Friday night before hosting North Carolina on Sunday. The two matches will also be the first played in the newly renovated Memorial Gymnasium.





