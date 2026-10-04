Virginia Falls in ACC Road Opener at Florida StateVirginia Falls in ACC Road Opener at Florida State

Virginia Falls in ACC Road Opener at Florida State

After spotting the Cavaliers an early score, the Seminoles scored 38 unanswered points with the help of 10 sacks and five rushing touchdowns by their quarterback

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Highlights: Florida State 38, Virginia 7

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A game that started promisingly for the UVA football team ended with the Florida State Seminoles and their fans celebrating an emphatic victory at Doak Campbell Stadium.

After spotting Virginia an early score, FSU ran off 38 unanswered points. The final was 38-7, and the Cavaliers trudged to the locker room with multiple issues to address.

UVA missed tackles, dropped passes and failed to capitalize on several opportunities to stay connected Saturday. The Seminoles sacked quarterback Beau Pribula 10 times, for 68 yards in losses, and held Virginia’s offense to 205 yards.

“It was a rough day at the office for all of us, and we’re going to take accountability for it,” Tony Elliott said after his first game at FSU as Virginia’s head coach.

“We're not going to point fingers. We're not going to lay blame anywhere other than the things that we didn't control that we said we were going to try and control. And we're going to go back to work and have a great week of practice and show back up next Saturday and see if can we get this bad taste out of our mouth.”

Highlights were few and far between for the Wahoos, who dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. Tailback Jekail Middlebrook rushed 10 times for 65 yards, and Daniel Sparks shattered his own single-game program record after averaging 56.7 yards on seven attempts. One of them was a career-long 73-yarder.

“I thought he kicked the heck out of the ball,” Elliott said. “Really kind of kept us in the game a couple times.”

Late in the first quarter, a 53-yard punt by Sparks rolled dead at FSU’s 2. To that point, UVA’s defense had dominated, but the Seminoles (3-2, 1-1) drove 98 yards for a touchdown that tied the game with 11:48 left in the second quarter.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels capped that drive with 4-yard touchdown run. He later scored on runs of 3, 6, 81 and 1 yards. Not since Navy’s Zach Abey in the 2017 Military Bowl had an opposing quarterback rushed for five TDs against Virginia.

“We knew that [Daniels’] legs would potentially be a problem,” Elliott said, “and we were hoping that we would be able to keep him in in the pocket and not let him extend plays, and a couple times we lost contain and let him get on the edge and he was able to extend the play. And then unfortunately we misfit the run there on the [81-yarder] and he took it the distance.”

The game was UVA’s first at Doak Campbell Stadium since 2014. The Cavaliers haven’t won there since 2011, but they executed well on both sides of the ball early in the game Saturday.

Virginia forced a punt on each of FSU’s first two possessions and then took a 7-0 lead with 6:04 to play in the first quarter. Pribula passed to wide receiver Da’Shawn Martin for a 13-yard touchdown, and Will Bettridge added the extra point. Another standout on the drive was tight end John Rogers, who caught two passes for 22 yards.

The Cavaliers couldn’t build on that solid start. FSU dominated the rest of the half. Daniels rushed for two touchdowns, and Gabe Panikowski kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Noles, who led 17-7 at the half after totaling 256 yards to only 89 for Virginia.

“We can’t stall in the second quarter like that,” said Pribula, who finished 14-of-32 passing for 168 yards.

Down 10 at the half, the Hoos weren’t discouraged. After receiving the third-quarter kickoff, they put together an extended drive. It ended on a deflating note, however, when FSU stopped tailback Xavier Brown for no gain on a fourth-and-1 run from the 22. 

Coming into the game, Virginia was 11 for 13 on fourth-down conversions this season, and “when you don't come up with that and you don't have any points out of it, that definitely hurts,” Pribula said.

“That was a play that I think all of us want back,” Elliott said, “but at the end of the day, we didn't execute. They out-executed us in that situation, and we gotta live with the result that we got.”

The Noles, fired up by their fourth-down stop, quickly gained more separation, covering 78 yards in eight plays for their third touchdown. By the end of the third quarter, it was 31-7. Early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers reached the red zone, but FSU broke up Pribula’s pass on fourth-and-goal from the 6.

“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle,” Elliott said, “and I thought that we missed some opportunities, and when we needed to fully flip the momentum, we couldn't. We missed some tackles, missed some plays on offense, a couple of dropped balls. And before you know it, the momentum had fully changed and we couldn't get it flipped.”

Those missed tackles helped the Noles amass 464 yards. For the second time in three games, an opposing quarterback rushed for more than 100 yards against Virginia.

Defensive tackle Anthony Britton said he believes “it comes down to us focusing on the details of everybody doing their job, getting in the gaps that they're supposed to be in, and us just not executing.”

Elliott said the Hoos have to “do a better job of wrapping when we tackle to get ball-carriers on the ground. There were some several explosive plays that came after we had contact on the ball-carriers, and so we gotta do a good job. We all gotta strain a little bit harder to make sure that we prepare them better, coach them better, and then challenge them to go out and execute to the best of their ability.”

It was not a game Virginia’s veteran offensive line will look back on fondly. On one series midway through the fourth quarter, FSU sacked Pribula on three consecutive plays.

“Everybody’s got ownership in it, starting with me,” Elliott said. “It starts with me, I gotta do a better job of making sure they're prepared and ready to play. Make sure that they fully understand the plan and are ready to go execute it.”

UP NEXT: The Cavaliers are back at Scott Stadium for their annual Homecomings game. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Virginia (3-2, 1-1) takes on Syracuse (2-2, 0-2). The game will air on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Syracuse won 42-41 in overtime at Connecticut on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoos are 3-3 all-time against the Orange. They haven’t met since 2022, when Syracuse edged UVA 22-20 at the JMA Wireless Dome. This will be Syracuse’s first visit to Scott Stadium since 2015, when Virginia prevailed 44-38 in triple overtime.

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Postgame Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

Virginia Team Notes 

  • Virginia snapped a four-game win streak in true road games, which was tied for the seventh-longest in college football entering this week’s action.
  • The Cavaliers fell to 1-10 against Florida State in Tallahassee and 5-16 all-time against the Seminoles all-time.
  • UVA had a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and did not allow a score on an opponent’s opening drive for the fifth-straight game.
  • Virginia snapped a 10-game win streak when winning the turnover battle. The Cavaliers haven’t lost a game when winning the turnover battle since 2024 against SMU.
  • With an interception late in the second half, UVA has forced at least one turnover in 14 of its last 16 games. In that same span, the Cavaliers have forced a total of 26 turnovers (20 INT, 6 FR).
  • FSU's first touchdown came with 11:48 in the second quarter and was the first by an opponent in the previous 78:12. 
  • FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels ran for five touchdowns, which tied the record for the most rushing TDs by a UVA opposing player. BYU’s Tyler Allgeier (2021) and Navy’s Zach Abey (2017) also had five each.

Virginia Individual Player Notes 

  • Playing in his 47th collegiate game, Donavon Platt recorded his first career sack by taking down Daniels for a loss of seven yards in the first quarter. 
  • Da’Shawn Martin scored a touchdown for the second-straight season against Florida State. He caught a 75-yarder while playing for Kent State in 2025, the longest play surrendered by the Seminoles last season. His 13-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter marks a season-best among UVA receivers. Four of Martin’s first eight UVA receptions were touchdowns.
  • Defensive back Corey Costner notched his third career interception at UVA’s 20-yard line with five seconds left in the second quarter to erase an FSU scoring chance. All three of Costner’s career interceptions have come away from Scott Stadium (at Cal & vs. Duke in the ACC Championship in 2025).
  • Daniel Sparks booted a career-long 73-yard punt, which trickled out of bounds at the FSU 8-yard line midway through the third quarter.
  • Sparks’ 73-yard punt tied for the seventh longest in school history and is the longest punt by a Cavalier since 2019, when Nash Griffin had a 78-yarder against Louisville.
  • Sparks’ game average (56.7) shattered his own school record of 53.0, which he set in last year’s 22-20 thriller over Washington State at Scott Stadium.
  • Sparks also matched his career high of four punts downed inside the 20, which he previously achieved against West Virginia (9/19) earlier this season.
  • Sparks, who leads all active FBS players in games played (63), also surpassed 10,000 punting yards for his UVA career. He now has 10,231 yards as a Cavalier.
  • Sparks leads all active FBS players in career yards punting (11,568) and total punts (257).
  • Wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., who had one reception for 13 yards in the third quarter, surpassed 1,000 career receiving yards. Flores now has 1,005 receiving yards in 27 career games.

Offensive Starters: QB #7 Beau Pribula, RB #21 Jekail Middlebrook, WR #4 Jacquon Gibson, #8 WR Ty’Lyric Coleman, WR #5 Kameron Courtney, TE #9 Dakota Twitty, LT #52 McKale Boley, LG #77 Noah Josey, C #60 Drake Metcalf, RG #54 Makilan Thomas, RT #71 Monroe Mills. 

Defensive Starters: DE #14 Fisher Camac, DE #16 Matthew Fobbs-White, DT 44 Darrion Henry-Young, DT #55 Anthony Britton, LB #5 Kam Robinson, LB #11 Maddox Marcellus, CB #10 Jacobie Henderson, CB #20 Amillio Agard, SPUR #Donavon Platt, S #6 Brandyn Hillman, S #30 Ethan Minter. 

Game Captains: #8 Christian Ellis, #9 Jam Jackson, #81 TeKai Kirby, #88 Kervins Choute. 