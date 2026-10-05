Agard to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ahead of the University of Virginia’s annual Homecomings weekend, Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Oct. 6) from Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave.), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers,” the weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Omillio Agard, a third-year transfer cornerback who is in his first season at Virginia. He spent the previous two seasons at Wisconsin, including in 2025 when he appeared in 11 and started in three games. In five games played for UVA, Agard has the fourth-best pass coverage grade (79.2), according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.