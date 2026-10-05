Virginia Hosts Queens Tuesday Night at Klöckner Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (4-5-1, 2-2 ACC) is set to take on Queens (3-6-2, 2-1-2 ASUN) on Tuesday (Oct. 6) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

How to Follow:

Tuesday night’s match against Queens will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch’s next victory will mark No. 400 for his career. He would become the fifth active coach in NCAA Division I with 400 career wins joining Sasho Cirovski (Maryland), Dave Masur (St. John’s), Tony Martone (Merrimack) and Mike Noonan (Clemson). He would become the 28th NCAA Division I coach to reach the mark all-time.

The Cavaliers are set to take on Queens for the first time in series history

Marco Dos Santos is tied for the team lead with five goals after scoring just one goal in 2025

AJ Smith has surpassed a career-high with five goals as well

Brendan Lambe leads the team with a single-season career high five assists

Smith In Form:

Virginia striker AJ Smith has started all 10 games of the season and already surpassed single-season career highs in goals (5) and points (11).

Smith’s goal tally through 10 games (5) is on the same pace as Nicholas Simmonds (5) 2025 campaign which saw the freshman go on to score 10 goals on the season.

Smith’s 2025 season saw him score four goals and one assist to total nine points over the course of 19 appearances and five starts.

The Tyler JC product has had a knack for scoring in big moments with five of his 11 career goals coming in postseason play.

Smith’s most impactful postseason moments include scoring the game-winning goal in the 2025 ACC Semifinal as well as a 1 goal/1 assist performance in a 2-1 win over West Virginia in the 2024 NCAA Second Round.

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

AJ Smith and Marco Dos Santos lead the team with five goals apiece, each surpassing single-season career highs

Dos Santos leads the team with 12 points (5 g, 2 a)

Fourth-year captain Brendan Lambe leads the team with five assists

Virginia has scored 20 goals on the season coming from eight different goal scorers

On the Horizon:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Oct. 9) when they host Cal. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).