Virginia’s Week 7 Game at SMU to Kick Off at Noon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s game against SMU at Ford Stadium in Dallas on Oct. 17 will kick off at noon ET, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday (Oct. 5). The second all-time meeting – and first in Dallas – between the Cavaliers and Mustangs will be carried live on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

SMU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) is riding a two-game win streak with consecutive victories over Missouri State and Boston College. The Mustangs, who are idle this weekend, enter next Saturday’s contest riding a seven-game win streak at home dating back to Oct. 4, 2025. SMU’s only loss this year was a 41-31 setback at Louisville (Sept. 19). Led by head coach Rhett Lashlee, who is in his fifth year as SMU head coach, the Mustangs are 16-3 in ACC play since joining the league in 2024, the most wins by any team in that span.

Up next, Virginia (3-2, 1-1 ACC) hosts Syracuse (2-2, 0-2) for UVA’s annual Homecomings game at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.