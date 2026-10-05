Virginia’s Week 7 Game at SMU to Kick Off at NoonVirginia’s Week 7 Game at SMU to Kick Off at Noon

Virginia’s Week 7 Game at SMU to Kick Off at Noon

The game will be broadcast live on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s game against SMU at Ford Stadium in Dallas on Oct. 17 will kick off at noon ET, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday (Oct. 5). The second all-time meeting – and first in Dallas – between the Cavaliers and Mustangs will be carried live on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. 

SMU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) is riding a two-game win streak with consecutive victories over Missouri State and Boston College. The Mustangs, who are idle this weekend, enter next Saturday’s contest riding a seven-game win streak at home dating back to Oct. 4, 2025. SMU’s only loss this year was a 41-31 setback at Louisville (Sept. 19). Led by head coach Rhett Lashlee, who is in his fifth year as SMU head coach, the Mustangs are 16-3 in ACC play since joining the league in 2024, the most wins by any team in that span. 

Up next, Virginia (3-2, 1-1 ACC) hosts Syracuse (2-2, 0-2) for UVA’s annual Homecomings game at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Moore_Herman2

In conjunction with the College Football Hall of Fame, UVA will honor one of its all-time greats in Herman Moore between the first and second quarters Saturday. Moore is the eighth Cavalier to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and first since Anthony Poindexter was enshrined as a member of its 2020 class. 

Both the Cavaliers and Orange have three wins each in the all-time series, which began in 1975. The two teams have met only twice as ACC members, in 2015 and 2022. The 2015 meeting stands as the second-longest game in UVA history, a 44-38 triple-overtime thriller that ended with Jordan Ellis’ 3-yard touchdown run in a Homecomings showdown at Scott Stadium. In 2022, UVA nearly overcame a 16-point halftime deficit, but Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt tallied five field goals, including the 31-yard game-winner with just over a minute remaining, as the Orange held on for a 22-20 victory on a Friday night. 

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