LaHa Wins Windy City Collegiate Classic, Virginia Finishes Runners-Up

GLENCOE, Ill. – Virginia’s Jaclyn LaHa claimed her second consecutive individual victory at the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday (Oct. 6) as the Cavaliers tied for second as a team at Lake Shore Country Club.
After posting an impressive opening two rounds (67-72), LaHa followed up with another 4-under 67 on a bogey-free final round that featured an eagle on the par-4 10th hole. LaHa led the Cavaliers to a runner-up finish as the team combined to shoot 10-over 862, four strokes off Stanford which claimed the team title.
“I am very happy with how I finished in such an amazing field,” LaHa said. “The conditions were difficult, but I tried to stay very patient and disciplined with my shots.
“I just tried to give myself as many birdie opportunities as possible and play simple golf. I am also very proud of my team for finishing second. We prepared a lot for this tournament and just playing with them pushes me to be better.”
Zoe Cusack tied for 14th after combining for a 54-hole score of 4-over 217 (73-71-73) while Elsie MacCleery tied for 24th with a combined score of 6-over 219 (72-73-74). Miranda Lu tied for 33rd (+8, 221) and Mira Berglund tied for 44th (+13, 226).
Virginia will be back in action Oct. 16-18 when the Cavaliers travel to the Stanford Intercollegiate in Stanford, Calif.
Final Results
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Score
|
1
|
Stanford
|
+4
|
T2
|
Virginia
|
+10
|
T2
|
Duke
|
+10
|
4
|
Oregon
|
+12
|
5
|
Purdue
|
+17
|
6
|
Arizona State
|
+21
|
T7
|
Columbia
|
+28
|
T7
|
Illinois
|
+28
|
9
|
Northwestern
|
+32
|
10
|
Iowa State
|
+34
|
T11
|
Arizona
|
+36
|
T11
|
Tulsa
|
+36
Virginia Individuals
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
1
|
-7
|
T14
|
+4
|
T24
|
+6
|
T33
|
+8
|
T44
|
+13