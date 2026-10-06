LaHa Wins Windy City Collegiate Classic, Virginia Finishes Runners-Up

GLENCOE, Ill. – Virginia’s Jaclyn LaHa claimed her second consecutive individual victory at the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday (Oct. 6) as the Cavaliers tied for second as a team at Lake Shore Country Club.

After posting an impressive opening two rounds (67-72), LaHa followed up with another 4-under 67 on a bogey-free final round that featured an eagle on the par-4 10th hole. LaHa led the Cavaliers to a runner-up finish as the team combined to shoot 10-over 862, four strokes off Stanford which claimed the team title.

“I am very happy with how I finished in such an amazing field,” LaHa said. “The conditions were difficult, but I tried to stay very patient and disciplined with my shots.

“I just tried to give myself as many birdie opportunities as possible and play simple golf. I am also very proud of my team for finishing second. We prepared a lot for this tournament and just playing with them pushes me to be better.”

Zoe Cusack tied for 14th after combining for a 54-hole score of 4-over 217 (73-71-73) while Elsie MacCleery tied for 24th with a combined score of 6-over 219 (72-73-74). Miranda Lu tied for 33rd (+8, 221) and Mira Berglund tied for 44th (+13, 226).

Virginia will be back in action Oct. 16-18 when the Cavaliers travel to the Stanford Intercollegiate in Stanford, Calif.

Final Results

Pos. Team Score 1 Stanford +4 T2 Virginia +10 T2 Duke +10 4 Oregon +12 5 Purdue +17 6 Arizona State +21 T7 Columbia +28 T7 Illinois +28 9 Northwestern +32 10 Iowa State +34 T11 Arizona +36 T11 Tulsa +36

Virginia Individuals