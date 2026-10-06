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Mogie Adamchik/Virginia Athletics

LaHa’s First-Round 67 Leads Virginia Through 36 Holes at Windy City Collegiate Classic

Virginia’s Jaclyn LaHa carded her fourth round in the sixties of the 2026-27 season on Monday (Oct. 5) as she led UVA through the opening 36 holes of the Windy City Collegiate Classic at Lake Shore Country Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 4-over 572 and sit in third place on the leaderboard as a team.

GLENCOE, Ill. – Virginia’s Jaclyn LaHa carded her fourth round in the sixties of the 2026-27 season on Monday (Oct. 5) as she led UVA through the opening 36 holes of the Windy City Collegiate Classic at Lake Shore Country Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 4-over 572 and sit in third place on the leaderboard as a team.

LaHa sits third on the individual leaderboard after carding an opening round 4-under 67 followed up by a second round of 1-over 72 for a 36-hole score of 3-under 139.

Miranda Lu and Zoe Cusack are both tied for 13th after posting scores of 2-over 144. Elsie MacCleery is tied for 21st at 3-over 145 while Mira Berglund is tied for 47th at 8-over 150.

Virginia will tee off in Tuesday’s final round of competition starting at 1:54 p.m. from the first tee. The Cavaliers will be paired with Arizona State and Purdue.

Leaderboard (Through 36 Holes)

Pos.

Team

Score

1

Stanford

-9

2

Oregon

-1

3

Virginia

+4

4

Purdue

+8

T5

Duke

+10

T5

Columbia

+10

7

Arizona State

+13

8

Illinois

+16

9

Arizona

+18

10

Tulsa

+19

11

Northwestern

+21

12

Iowa State

+22

 Virginia Individuals

Pos.

Player

Score

T3

Jaclyn LaHa

-1

T13

Miranda Lu

+2

T13

Zoe Cusak

+2

T21

Elsie MacCleery

+3

T47

Mira Berglund

+8

 