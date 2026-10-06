LaHa’s First-Round 67 Leads Virginia Through 36 Holes at Windy City Collegiate Classic

GLENCOE, Ill. – Virginia’s Jaclyn LaHa carded her fourth round in the sixties of the 2026-27 season on Monday (Oct. 5) as she led UVA through the opening 36 holes of the Windy City Collegiate Classic at Lake Shore Country Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 4-over 572 and sit in third place on the leaderboard as a team.

LaHa sits third on the individual leaderboard after carding an opening round 4-under 67 followed up by a second round of 1-over 72 for a 36-hole score of 3-under 139.

Miranda Lu and Zoe Cusack are both tied for 13th after posting scores of 2-over 144. Elsie MacCleery is tied for 21st at 3-over 145 while Mira Berglund is tied for 47th at 8-over 150.

Virginia will tee off in Tuesday’s final round of competition starting at 1:54 p.m. from the first tee. The Cavaliers will be paired with Arizona State and Purdue.

Leaderboard (Through 36 Holes)

Pos. Team Score 1 Stanford -9 2 Oregon -1 3 Virginia +4 4 Purdue +8 T5 Duke +10 T5 Columbia +10 7 Arizona State +13 8 Illinois +16 9 Arizona +18 10 Tulsa +19 11 Northwestern +21 12 Iowa State +22

Virginia Individuals