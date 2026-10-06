LaHa’s First-Round 67 Leads Virginia Through 36 Holes at Windy City Collegiate Classic

GLENCOE, Ill. – Virginia’s Jaclyn LaHa carded her fourth round in the sixties of the 2026-27 season on Monday (Oct. 5) as she led UVA through the opening 36 holes of the Windy City Collegiate Classic at Lake Shore Country Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 4-over 572 and sit in third place on the leaderboard as a team.
LaHa sits third on the individual leaderboard after carding an opening round 4-under 67 followed up by a second round of 1-over 72 for a 36-hole score of 3-under 139.
Miranda Lu and Zoe Cusack are both tied for 13th after posting scores of 2-over 144. Elsie MacCleery is tied for 21st at 3-over 145 while Mira Berglund is tied for 47th at 8-over 150.
Virginia will tee off in Tuesday’s final round of competition starting at 1:54 p.m. from the first tee. The Cavaliers will be paired with Arizona State and Purdue.
Leaderboard (Through 36 Holes)
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Score
|
1
|
Stanford
|
-9
|
2
|
Oregon
|
-1
|
3
|
Virginia
|
+4
|
4
|
Purdue
|
+8
|
T5
|
Duke
|
+10
|
T5
|
Columbia
|
+10
|
7
|
Arizona State
|
+13
|
8
|
Illinois
|
+16
|
9
|
Arizona
|
+18
|
10
|
Tulsa
|
+19
|
11
|
Northwestern
|
+21
|
12
|
Iowa State
|
+22
Virginia Individuals
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T3
|
-1
|
T13
|
+2
|
T13
|
Zoe Cusak
|
+2
|
T21
|
+3
|
T47
|
+8