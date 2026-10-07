Cavaliers Competing at the ITA Atlantic Regional

LYNCHBURG, Va.– Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will compete as individuals in singles and doubles matches at the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 8-12 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.

The regional singles finalist and champion and the doubles champion will earn qualifications in the NCAA Individual Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

Ty Switzer and Stefan Regalia will compete in the 64-player Qualifying Singles draw on Thursday. Sixteen players will advance from qualifying into the main draw.

Main draw singles and doubles participants will be announced when the draw is released.

Play will begin each day at 9:00 a.m.