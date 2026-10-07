Hoos Eager to Get Back on TrackHoos Eager to Get Back on Track
Joe Main

Hoos Eager to Get Back on Track

In the annual Homecomings game at Scott Stadium, UVA (3-2 overall, 1-1 ACC) meets Syracuse (2-2, 0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Head coach Tony Elliott has been quick to take responsibility for Virginia’s one-sided loss at Florida State. He did so in his press conference after the game Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., and then again when the Cavaliers reconvened Monday at the Hardie Center.

To his team, “the first thing I wanted to address is that the ownership starts with me,” Elliott told reporters Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

“I had them ready to start the game and play well early. I didn't have them ready to finish the game, and that's on me. And I let them know that I let them down and I'll be better. So just understand that this starts with Coach Elliott. And so I'm not going to blame anybody. I'm not going to blame any players.”

His players, however, know they could have done more in Tallahassee.

“I would just say that we already had this conversation as a leadership group that we’ve got to step up as leaders,” fifth-year offensive tackle McKale Boley said Tuesday. “I feel like we’ve got to do a better job of leading this team and preparing the team. My coach, he's going to come in here and say that he's got to have the team prepared. But we were prepared. It’s on the leadership to make sure the guys are locked in and focused on the game.”

As they near the midpoint of the regular season, the Wahoos are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in ACC play. In each of their losses—38-27 to West Virginia and 38-7 to Florida State—the Hoos led early but were unable to regain momentum when their opponent struck back.

“I think the biggest thing is handling success,” Elliott said. “And so when you do have success early in the game, you’ve still got to go back to [having] a 0-0 mindset. And I think also this group from a leadership standpoint is still figuring out who's going to be the guy. I think there was a little bit of kind of looking around to see who's going to go make a play instead of just going to make the play."

The Hoos have looked decisive and confident early in games, "and we’ve just got to maintain that mindset," Elliott said. "So I’ve got to do a better job of not just having them ready to start the game, but handle the adversity in-game to be able to persevere and just keep playing one play at a time.”

Against WVU, Virginia gave up 17 straight points in the second half before scoring a late touchdown. Against FSU, Virginia allowed 38 unanswered points after scoring the game’s first TD.

“We didn't play well enough to be able to win that game,” Elliott said of his team’s most recent loss, “and then the longer it went on, the worse it kind of got. We weren't able to stop the bleeding, but we came [back to Charlottesville] and hopefully we did a little surgery. We sewed up the wounds and we can go back to being who we are and what we're capable of.”

Next up for UVA is its annual Homecomings game. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Virginia takes on Syracuse (2-2, 1-1) at Scott Stadium.

“We’ve got a ton of football left,” Elliott said, “and if we play how we're capable of playing, I think we can win every game on our schedule. And if that were to happen, I think we would love the result in the end. So that's what our focus is.”

On the trip home from Tallahassee, team members began processing the loss to FSU “and trying to figure out what happened, what we’ve got to do,” Elliott said. “And then by the time they showed up in here on Monday, they were eager to go back to work, because they do understand that the only way that you're going to get better is to go back to work and take ownership of the things that you can control. And that's what I’ve got to do a better job of, helping them understand what it is that they control and can control it so that we can go out and put together four quarters. You’ve seen at times what this team is capable of, and so my job is to make sure that I'm leading the right way so that we can reach our potential week in and week out and ... play to a standard for 60 minutes and not just the first quarter or the fourth quarter or half of the second quarter.”

No one in the program is panicking, Elliott said, but he understands that he’s in “a what-have-you-done-for me-lately business. We're only as good as our last performance. So we're going to own it, and we’re going to go get better. But the beautiful thing is, Lord willing, we wake up on Saturday morning and we’ve got an opportunity to change that and go back to work.”

The coaching staff’s job is to provide the players with answers, Elliott said, “and then once they get the answers, they’ve got to go take it and they’ve got to go do it. And that's what I believe will happen with this football team.”

Tony Elliott Media Availability

Loading YouTube Video...

OUT OF CHARACTER: On offense, the Cavaliers gained only 205 yards in Tallahassee, partly because the Seminoles sacked quarterback Beau Pribula 10 times for 68 yards in losses.

For UVA’s veteran-laden offensive line, it was a day to forget.

“That’s not our standard, and we know that’s not who we are,” Boley said. “We're not going to let that game define us. Yeah, we gave up 10 sacks. Now it's in the past. Now we can only focus on the next game, and the goal is to go out there and give up zero sacks ... And we've got to just show the team that everybody can count on us, they can trust us, because we've got to be the ones to lead this team.”

Boley said the O-line has full confidence in Pribula, a transfer from Missouri who has started every game this season.

“Of course,” Boley said. “Belief is still there. Belief never once wavered. We’ve got to do a better job at protecting Beau. That’s the program. The ball and the quarterback are the program. So it's really on us to do our job, make sure that Beau can go out there and just do whatever he wants at free will and just have the utmost confidence that we're going to protect him.”

Pribula’s backup is Eli Holstein, a transfer from Pittsburgh who has completed 12 of 18 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns this season. Elliott said the coaches considered using Holstein against FSU but decided to stick with Pribula, who remains the starter.

Pribula struggled in Tallahassee, but he wasn’t alone in that regard, Elliott said. “If you're gonna change the quarterback, then I need to change a lot of other positions too, because there's a lot of guys that just didn't do their job the way they're capable of.”

McKale Boley (52) starts at left offensive tackle for VirginiaMcKale Boley (52) starts at left offensive tackle for Virginia

COMMON THREAD: In each of Virginia’s losses, the opposing quarterback has rushed for more than 120 yards and scored multiple touchdowns. West Virginia’s Michael Hawkins Jr. had three rushing TDs against UVA and FSU’s Ashton Daniels had five.

“The biggest thing is, we’ve got to tackle,” Elliott said. “We’ve got to down the ball-carrier.”

Defensive end Nnanna Anyanwu said: “We want to get that quarterback down. No more QB runs.”

Tackling will be an emphasis in practice, Elliott said. “That's on us as coaches. We’ve got to help them improve both fundamentally and from a confidence standpoint. But the biggest thing is doing your job, being where you're supposed to be. And then when we get there, we’ve just got to down the ball-carrier.”

The Cavaliers will face another dual-threat quarterback Saturday night: Syracuse’s Amari Odom. In his first start for the Orange, Odom tied the school record with five touchdown passes in an overtime win over UConn last weekend.

“He has a big arm, and he's pretty mobile,” Anyanwu said. “So we're going to try and prevent the big plays, keep him boxed in, get him down, try to mess up his game a little bit.”

Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s message to his group about the FSU game?

“How are we going to bounce back from the loss?” Anyanwu said. “Are we going to let one game define us, or are we going to take this game, and are we going to build from it, and are we going to become better from it?”

To receive Jeff White’s articles by email, click the appropriate box in this link to subscribe.