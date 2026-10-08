Virginia Competes at UNCW on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will compete in a dual meet against UNCW on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at the David B. Allen Natatorium in Wilmington, N.C.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet will stream live on FloSports (subscription required)

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here)

Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers are competing as a split squad this week, with one portion of the roster competing at the CSL Match in Tennessee and the other portion in Wilmington

The Cavaliers women swept the races in last week's meet against Navy, winning all 11 individual event races and two relays

Bailey Hartman (200 & 500 Free) and Emma Redman (200 IM & 200 Breast) both won a pair of races against Navy

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