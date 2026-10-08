Virginia Competes at UNCW on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will compete in a dual meet against UNCW on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at the David B. Allen Natatorium in Wilmington, N.C.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- The meet will stream live on FloSports (subscription required)
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here)
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers are competing as a split squad this week, with one portion of the roster competing at the CSL Match in Tennessee and the other portion in Wilmington
- The Cavaliers women swept the races in last week's meet against Navy, winning all 11 individual event races and two relays
- Bailey Hartman (200 & 500 Free) and Emma Redman (200 IM & 200 Breast) both won a pair of races against Navy
UP NEXT
- Virginia hosts No. 10/3 Florida for its first full dual meet of the season on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. The 2026 NCAA Championship team will be honored, including the unveiling of the championship banner at 10:50 a.m.
- Free championship posters will be available for fans, as well as free photo opportunities with the NCAA Championship trophies
- Admission is free