Cavaliers Host Wahoowa Invitational Friday through Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women's tennis team hosts its lone home fall tournament, the Wahoowa Invitational, Oct. 9-11 at the Boar's Head Resort.

Matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head. In inclement weather, the matches will be played indoors.

Admission is free.

Players from West Virginia, Marshall, James Madison and Virginia will be competing as individuals in singles and doubles matches.

There will be no live scoring, but live video streams of the action will be available.

WAHOOWA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 9

12 pm: West Virginia, Marshall

4 pm: Virginia, James Madison



Saturday, Oct. 10

10 am: James Madison, West Virginia

2 pm: Virginia, Marshall



Sunday, Oct. 11

9 am: Marshall, James Madison

1 pm: Virginia, West Virginia