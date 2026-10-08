Cavaliers Set to Take on Cal Friday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (5-5-1, 2-2 ACC) is set to take on California (4-3-3, 1-2-1 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 9) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

How to Follow:

Friday night’s match against California will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

The Cavaliers are set to take on California for the sixth time in program history. It will mark the second meeting between the teams in ACC Play

Virginia and Cal met once last season in the ACC Semifinal. AJ Smith scored the winning goal as the Cavaliers recorded a 2-1 victory to advance to the 2025 ACC Championship game

Virginia is 3-3-1 against California all-time and 1-0-1 in ACC play

Brendan Lambe leads the Cavaliers with 15 points on the season, surpassing a career-high of three set in 2024

AJ Smith (9), Marco Dos Santos (5), Brendan Lambe (4) have all recorded single-season career highs in goals

Lambe and Dos Santos have connected on four goals this season to lead the team

Last Time Out

Fourth-year captain Brendan Lambe was involved in each of Virginia’s three first-half goals which proved crucial in propelling the Cavaliers to a victory. Virginia defeated Queens by a score of 4-3 at Klöckner Stadium.

Brendan Lambe recorded a career-high 4 points on the night (1g, 2a)

Marco Dos Santos recorded a career-high two assists

The win marked No. 400 for head coach George Gelnovatch

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

AJ Smith leads the team with six goals on the season, a single-season career high

Fourth-year captain Brendan Lambe leads the team in points (15) and assists (7)

Marco Dos Santos matched a career-high two assists in his last outing

Zach Ehrenpreis notched his first career goal in Virginia’s last outing

Virginia has scored 24 goals on the season coming from nine different goal scorers

On the Horizon:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Tuesday (Oct. 13) when they host Gardner-Webb. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).