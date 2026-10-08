No. 15 Virginia Heads North for Showdown with Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia field hockey team (6-4, 2-3 ACC) hits the road for an ACC contest against the Boston College Eagles (4-7, 0-3 ACC) at Boston College Field Hockey Complex on Friday evening (Oct. 9).

HOW TO WATCH

The Friday match will be streamed on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official X account (@UVAFieldHockey).

At Boston College on Friday at 6 p.m.

Live Stats

Live Stream

MATCH NOTES

After splitting the weekend against the California schools, Virginia checked in at No. 15 in this week’s NFHCA Poll.

Friday’s contest will be the 31st meeting between UVA and BC, with the Cavaliers winning 17 of the 30 matchups.

Boston College enters the contest with a 4-7 overall record and a winless mark in ACC play. All three of the Eagles’ ACC losses have come by one goal.

The Eagles enter Friday’s contest 0-6 against ranked opponents in 2026.

Virginia and Boston College have each had 11 different goal scorers this season, tied for second most in the ACC.

Mia Abello leads all Cavaliers with six goals and 12 points on the season. Abello’s six goals rank her seventh in the conference while her point total is ninth-best.

Fourth Year Emma Watchilla leads UVA and the ACC with seven assists on the season.

In the overtime loss to Cal, Virginia goalkeeper Nilou Lempers made a career-high 15 saves. The 15 saves are tied for most by an ACC goalkeeper in a game this season.

The 2025 meeting between the Cavaliers and Eagles was a 2-0 victory for Virginia with goals from Abello and Watchilla.

ON THE HORIZON

Following the game at Boston College, Virginia will play its final road game of the season on Oct. 16 at No. 8 Wake Forest. Start time is slated for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network.