Fran Palmer (left), Carla Williams (center) and Lisa PalmerFran Palmer (left), Carla Williams (center) and Lisa Palmer

Palmer Builds on Legacy with New Commitments to Virginia Softball

Former Cavalier pitcher Lisa Palmer commits $4 million to endow the program’s head coaching position and support for the Softball Enhancement Fund and expands her planned gift commitment.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Lisa Palmer, a former Virginia softball pitcher and longtime supporter of the program, has made a new $4 million commitment to endow the program’s head coaching position and provide additional support for the Virginia Softball Enhancement Fund. The gift establishes the Palmer Family Softball Head Coach position in perpetuity, creating a lasting legacy that supports the head coach’s salary and provides the long-term leadership stability essential to sustaining excellence in Virginia softball.

Palmer has also expanded her planned gift commitment to Virginia softball, exemplifying her forward-thinking approach to strengthening the program's future while supporting its success today. Together, the gifts continue Lisa and her mother Frances “Fran” Palmer’s decades-long effort to strengthen Virginia Softball and create opportunities for generations of student-athletes.

The coaching endowment will provide sustained support for Virginia softball’s head coaching position, helping the University attract and retain exceptional leadership for the program. Palmer’s investment in the Softball Enhancement Fund will provide resources to address evolving program priorities and enhance the experience of Virginia’s student-athletes.

Message from Kevin Miller – Executive Director of VAF and Deputy Athletics Director

“The impact that Lisa and Fran Palmer have had on Virginia Softball is both transformational and enduring. Their extraordinary generosity and steadfast commitment have strengthened every aspect of the program, supporting scholarships, facilities, coaching excellence, and the student-athlete experience. Through their leadership and vision, they have helped ensure a bright future for generations of Cavaliers to come. We are deeply grateful for their unwavering support and lasting investment in Virginia Softball.”

Message from Dr. Carla Williams – Director of Athletics

“We are grateful for the continued support and dedication Lisa Palmer and her mother, Fran, have shown to Virginia athletics, and specifically Virginia softball over the years. Lisa’s generosity was critical in laying a foundation to allow our program to position itself on the national stage and this most recent gift continues to build on that foundation. This gift ensures Virginia softball is positioned to pursue championships on the field and develop student-athletes for success off the field and after their playing careers.”

Message from Scott Beardsley – University of Virginia President

“I’m grateful for the generous support of Lisa Palmer and excited about the continued momentum for endowing coaching positions, player scholarships and operations across our Olympic sports programs. This is an important step in the changing landscape of collegiate athletics, and a key priority as we develop UVA’s next strategic plan, which will ensure we continue delivering on our mission across every area of the University.”

Message from Joanna Hardin – Virginia Softball Head Coach

“It’s impossible to fully express the gratitude we feel for Lisa Palmer and the passion, dedication, and impact she has brought to our program. It’s humbling to be part of this journey as she leads the way in transforming our program and creating opportunities for our student-athletes. The mark she is leaving, and the lasting legacy she is building, is a truly cherished gift that words cannot fully capture. Her passion and commitment set an incredible example, inspiring others to get involved and join her in positioning our program for the future. She cares deeply about the young women in this program - who they are, how they grow and what they will contribute after they graduate. Palmer Park changed what was possible here at Virginia. This new commitment ensures that strong leadership and exceptional student-athlete experiences are at the center of Virginia softball for generations.”

Message from Lisa Palmer Motivation to Give

“Great coaches have an impact that extends far beyond wins and losses,” Lisa Palmer said. “They help young women develop confidence, resilience, discipline and an understanding of what it means to be part of a team. Endowing the head coaching position is an investment in the sustained leadership of Virginia softball and in every student-athlete who will represent this program in the years ahead.”

Giving Back To The Program That Shaped Her

Palmer’s commitment to Virginia softball is rooted in her own experience as a Cavalier. A standout pitcher from 1986 through 1989, she recorded 74 career victories, 102 complete games, 33 shutouts and 861.2 innings pitched. Her 14 shutouts remain a Virginia single-season record, while her 27 victories in 1988 share the program’s single-season mark. Palmer was named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary Softball Team and became the first player in program history to have her jersey number, 22, retired.

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“My experience at Virginia helped shape my values, my work ethic and the course of my life,” Palmer said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I had here and for the people whose generosity helped make them possible. Giving back is my way of helping the young women who follow to have opportunities of their own. Sharing that commitment with my mom makes it especially meaningful.”

-Lisa Palmer

A Pennsylvania native, Palmer earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from UVA in 1989 and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1994. She later became president and chief executive officer of Regency Centers Corporation.

Palmer attended Virginia on an athletics scholarship and understood that private philanthropy had helped make her experience possible. That lesson became a guiding principle in her relationship with the University. In 2014, Lisa and her mother, Frances “Fran” Palmer, established the Lisa and Frances Palmer Endowed Softball Scholarship, awarded annually to a Virginia softball student-athlete from outside the Commonwealth who exemplifies leadership, hard work and dedication to the team.

The scholarship strengthened the Palmers’ connection to Virginia’s student-athletes and allowed Lisa’s influence to extend beyond financial support. Scholarship recipients and other Cavaliers have come to know her as a mentor and an example of how the values developed through college athletics can translate into professional leadership, service and success.

“My experience at Virginia helped shape my values, my work ethic and the course of my life,” Palmer said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I had here and for the people whose generosity helped make them possible. Giving back is my way of helping the young women who follow to have opportunities of their own. Sharing that commitment with my mom makes it especially meaningful.”

The Palmers’ most visible contribution came through the lead gift that helped make Palmer Park possible. When Lisa competed for Virginia, the program played at a modest facility with wooden benches, limited seating, no locker room and virtually no parking. Fran nevertheless traveled from Pennsylvania for nearly every weekend series, following the team to games and tournaments as far away as Florida.

After years of advocacy by Lisa, including service on the Virginia Athletics Foundation Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2009 and renewed service as a current board member in 2026, Palmer Park opened in March 2020. The stadium features an indoor player development center, locker room, team lounge, training room and press box. It also became the first UVA athletics competition venue named for a former female student-athlete, honoring both Lisa’s accomplishments and Fran’s enduring support.

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Palmer Park elevated the visibility of Virginia softball, strengthened recruiting and provided student-athletes with a first-class environment in which to develop and compete. In 2024, Virginia earned a national ranking for the first time in approximately three decades and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. In the 2025 season, Virginia Softball recorded a 38-19 overall record and a 14-10 ACC record. They qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and won a game in the ACC Championship, continuing what was one of the strongest stretches in program history. Most notably, the 2026 ACC Softball Championship was held at Palmer Park May 6 – 9, 2026, which marked the first time Virgina has hosted the event since 1994, when they won the ACC title over Florida State. The Cavaliers continued the run through the postseason with a third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Regional championship game of the Knoxville Regional.

The latest commitments extend the Palmers’ support from scholarships and facilities to the program’s coaching leadership and long-term financial foundation.

About Virginia Athletics Foundation

The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs. Cavalier Olympic sport programs consistently rank among the nation’s best, but their continued success depends on strong philanthropic investment. The leadership and generosity reflected in gifts like this ignite the spirit of Virginia Athletics, fueling championship pursuits, enriching the student-athlete experience, and inspiring the next generation of Cavaliers. For more information about supporting UVA student-athletes, please visit Virginia Athletics Foundation or email vafweb@virginia.edu.