Palmer Builds on Legacy with New Commitments to Virginia Softball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Lisa Palmer, a former Virginia softball pitcher and longtime supporter of the program, has made a new $4 million commitment to endow the program’s head coaching position and provide additional support for the Virginia Softball Enhancement Fund. The gift establishes the Palmer Family Softball Head Coach position in perpetuity, creating a lasting legacy that supports the head coach’s salary and provides the long-term leadership stability essential to sustaining excellence in Virginia softball.

Palmer has also expanded her planned gift commitment to Virginia softball, exemplifying her forward-thinking approach to strengthening the program's future while supporting its success today. Together, the gifts continue Lisa and her mother Frances “Fran” Palmer’s decades-long effort to strengthen Virginia Softball and create opportunities for generations of student-athletes.

The coaching endowment will provide sustained support for Virginia softball’s head coaching position, helping the University attract and retain exceptional leadership for the program. Palmer’s investment in the Softball Enhancement Fund will provide resources to address evolving program priorities and enhance the experience of Virginia’s student-athletes.

Message from Kevin Miller – Executive Director of VAF and Deputy Athletics Director

“The impact that Lisa and Fran Palmer have had on Virginia Softball is both transformational and enduring. Their extraordinary generosity and steadfast commitment have strengthened every aspect of the program, supporting scholarships, facilities, coaching excellence, and the student-athlete experience. Through their leadership and vision, they have helped ensure a bright future for generations of Cavaliers to come. We are deeply grateful for their unwavering support and lasting investment in Virginia Softball.”

Message from Dr. Carla Williams – Director of Athletics

“We are grateful for the continued support and dedication Lisa Palmer and her mother, Fran, have shown to Virginia athletics, and specifically Virginia softball over the years. Lisa’s generosity was critical in laying a foundation to allow our program to position itself on the national stage and this most recent gift continues to build on that foundation. This gift ensures Virginia softball is positioned to pursue championships on the field and develop student-athletes for success off the field and after their playing careers.”

Message from Scott Beardsley – University of Virginia President

“I’m grateful for the generous support of Lisa Palmer and excited about the continued momentum for endowing coaching positions, player scholarships and operations across our Olympic sports programs. This is an important step in the changing landscape of collegiate athletics, and a key priority as we develop UVA’s next strategic plan, which will ensure we continue delivering on our mission across every area of the University.”

Message from Joanna Hardin – Virginia Softball Head Coach

“It’s impossible to fully express the gratitude we feel for Lisa Palmer and the passion, dedication, and impact she has brought to our program. It’s humbling to be part of this journey as she leads the way in transforming our program and creating opportunities for our student-athletes. The mark she is leaving, and the lasting legacy she is building, is a truly cherished gift that words cannot fully capture. Her passion and commitment set an incredible example, inspiring others to get involved and join her in positioning our program for the future. She cares deeply about the young women in this program - who they are, how they grow and what they will contribute after they graduate. Palmer Park changed what was possible here at Virginia. This new commitment ensures that strong leadership and exceptional student-athlete experiences are at the center of Virginia softball for generations.”

Message from Lisa Palmer Motivation to Give

“Great coaches have an impact that extends far beyond wins and losses,” Lisa Palmer said. “They help young women develop confidence, resilience, discipline and an understanding of what it means to be part of a team. Endowing the head coaching position is an investment in the sustained leadership of Virginia softball and in every student-athlete who will represent this program in the years ahead.”

Giving Back To The Program That Shaped Her

Palmer’s commitment to Virginia softball is rooted in her own experience as a Cavalier. A standout pitcher from 1986 through 1989, she recorded 74 career victories, 102 complete games, 33 shutouts and 861.2 innings pitched. Her 14 shutouts remain a Virginia single-season record, while her 27 victories in 1988 share the program’s single-season mark. Palmer was named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary Softball Team and became the first player in program history to have her jersey number, 22, retired.