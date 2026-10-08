Virginia Hosts Duke, No. 25 North Carolina in Return to Mem Gym

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia returns home to Memorial Gymnasium for the first time since 2024 this weekend with matches against Duke on Friday and No. 25 North Carolina on Sunday. First serve on Friday night is set for 7 p.m. while Sunday’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Cavaliers (5-8, 1-3 ACC) were on the road for its first four ACC matches, which included a 3-2 win in the conference opener at Clemson. Last week, the Hoos dropped a pair of matches on the west coast to Cal and No. 13 Stanford, though the trip saw first-year outside Ella Brodner make her first two starts and lead the team with 12 kills against the Golden Bears.

Duke (10-4, 2-2 ACC) split its matches last weekend with a 3-1 loss to Georgia Tech before sweeping Clemson. The Blue Devil offense features two of the ACC’s most productive outside hitters, as Nataly Moravec ranks fourth in the conference with 4.31 kills per set while Ashby Zubchevich ranks sixth with 3.96 kills per set.

North Carolina (9-3, 4-0 ACC) is off to an unbeaten start to ACC play, including a sweep over Clemson and a five-set victory over Georgia Tech last week. Middle blocker Jackie Taylor has anchored the Tar Heel defense with 1.46 blocks per set, just ahead of Virginia’s Emily Fowler with 1.45 blocks per set. Offensively, outside hitter Safi Hampton has led the way with 3.36 kills per set.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Both Friday’s match with Duke will be streamed on ACC Network Extra while Sunday’s match with North Carolina will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

GAME PROMOTIONS

Concessions are available for purchase at all matches played at Memorial Gymnasium.

Sunday’s match with North Carolina features a Welcome Back to Mem Gym rally towel giveaway.

NOTING THE HOOS

SERIES HISTORY

Virginia has won each of its last two matches with Duke, though the Blue Devils lead the all-time series 59-16.

North Carolina leads the all-time series with Virginia, 58-16. Against North Carolina, Virginia is seeking its first ranked win since Oct. 4, 2024 (No. 16 Florida State) and its first win over the Tar Heels since Sept. 26, 2021 in Chapel Hill. Additionally, UVA has not beaten North Carolina at home since Oct.14, 2007.

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers prepare for the Commonwealth Clash, as the Hoos host Virginia Tech on Wednesday before traveling down to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies on Friday.