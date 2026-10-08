Wahoo Central Podcast No. 441: Zac Yarbrough
Former UVA football standout Zac Yarbrough will be honored at Scott Stadium on Oct. 10 during the Homecomings game against Syracuse. Yarbrough has been battling cancer for seven-plus years.
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Wahoo Central Podcast No. 440
Oct 07, 2026
Zac Yarbrough : No. 441( Wahoo Central Podcast )
Former UVA football standout Zac Yarbrough will be honored at Scott Stadium on Oct. 10 during the Homecomings game against Syracuse. Yarbrough has been battling cancer for seven-plus years.