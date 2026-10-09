Virginia Competes in CSL Match on Friday in Knoxville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men's and women's swimming teams will compete in their second and final regular-season College Swimming League (CSL) Match on Friday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Knoxville, Tenn.

The match, featuring Virginia, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan, streams live on ESPN+ at 6:30 pm ET. The SEC Network will televise the match beginning at 7 p.m. (joining it in progress). It will be available internationally through DAZN.

Live scoring will be available through the Meet Mobile app.

Virginia is one of 12 teams competing in the inaugural season of the CSL.

The Cavaliers are currently in first place in the CSL Team Standings with 66 points. Louisville is in sixth (451.5) and Michigan eighth (420.5). This will be Tennessee's first match.

The College Swimming League is a new league looking to revolutionize college swimming with high-octane, fan-focused competition. The inaugural season features a six-match regular season and a two-match postseason in a four-team format, with each participating institution competing in two regular-season matches with 14 men and 14 women per team. The team score will reflect the combined results of the men's and women's races.

CSL matches count toward NCAA Championship time qualifications, and the meets themselves count toward NCAA dual-meet requirements.

CLICK HERE for a detailed breakdown of the meet format and scoring.

Virginia CSL Notes

The Cavaliers led wire-to-wire in their opening match, sealing the victory with the men's team's dramatic victory in the 4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins

The Cavaliers won 15 individual races, the women's 4x50 Free Relay, the women's skins and both Super Skins

Claire Curzan was named the SwimSwam Women's MVP of the Match (and was later voted ACC Swimmer of the Week), winning the 100 Fly and 200 Backstroke events and the 50 Back Skins competition. She also swam the Fly leg of the 4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins. She contributed 95 points for the Cavaliers

Thomas Heilman was named the SwimSwam Men's MVP of the Match. He won the 100 & 200 fly and helped the men's team win the Super Skins relay. He conributed 64 points

David King won three individual races: the 100 & 200 Back and 200 Free

Teagan O'Dell (100 IM, 200 IM) and Anna Moesch (100 Free, 200 Free) won two events apiece

Maximus Williamson (200 IM), Katie Grimes (500 Free), Tess Howley (200 Fly), and Sara Curtis (50 Free) were the Cavaliers' other race winners

CSCAA Rankings

The Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the CSCAA Poll

The Virginia men are ranked No. 10

The Tennessee women are ranked No. 4. The men are No. 5

Michigan women are ranked No. 6. Michigan men are No. 8

Louisville women are ranked No. 8. Louisville men are No. 12

Events

200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 4x50 Free Relay, 200 Fly, 100 IM, 100 Back, 100 Free, 50 Skins (stroke to be determined by 4x50 Free Relay champ), 200 IM, 100 Breast, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins

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